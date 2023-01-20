Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
FHS announces 6th hall of fame class
Chris Cox, Jeff Miller, the late Lynette (Kiesling) Shanton and the 1975 Fairfield baseball will be inducted when the Fairfield Local Athletic Hall of Fame holds its 2023 ceremonies Friday and Saturday at the school in Leesburg, Fairfield Athletic Director James Barnett and Tom Purtell, co-chairman of the hall of fame, announced Sunday.
Times Gazette
Fairfield boys ranked No. 3
The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 13-0 166 1. 2. Centerville (5) 14-2 147 2. 3....
dayton.com
Dayton business owners to battle in chicken competition
Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar in Dayton. “He said he has the best chicken (and) I said I have the best chicken,...
Times Gazette
AAA7 talks workforce shortage in home care
The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) hosted a special roundtable discussion last Friday to address the workforce shortages in home care. According to the AAA7, close to 175 individuals in its 10-county region are currently without a home health aide to provide personal care services to support them and their family caregivers due to a personal care aide workforce shortage in the area. Home health aides provide needed services such as bathing, grooming and other supports that allow individuals receiving long-term care services to remain in their home. The shortage is a theme that is being felt across the entire state with lower pay rates for home care workers also a concern that was shared as part of the workforce shortage conversation.
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC student found dead in UPA
A University of Cincinnati (UC) student died Tuesday in University Park Apartments (UPA) – a university-managed housing property – according to a statement from Juan Guardia, assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “Today we experienced the death of one of our Bearcats in University...
Times Gazette
Bomb threat closes Wilmington schools
Bomb threats were reported by officials Monday in Clinton and Fayette counties, following another bomb threat that was reported last week in Clinton County. In Wilmington, law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent...
Times Gazette
Evans stepping down at MNB
Merchants National Bank is beginning the new year with familiar faces in new roles on its management team. The bank is promoting two team leaders from within to new roles as the bank prepares for the retirement of president Jim Evans. After nearly 36 years of service to Merchants National...
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
ACRMC Family Medicine to open in Peebles
News Release The Adams County Regional Medical Center is excited to announce the grand opening of a new rural heal
Times Gazette
Winchester man nominated for ag director
Governor Mike DeWine has announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Please attribute the following statements to Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “We congratulate Rep. Baldridge on his nomination for director of the Ohio...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Rodney Zimmerman, 61, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear. Ethan Grooms, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags. Everett Burchett, 53, of Blanchester, was cited for expired tags. William McCleese, 30, of Peebles, was cited for failure to...
Fox 19
Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary...
Meadowdale hands Dunbar first loss in City League
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing early in the first half, Medowdale boys basketball stormed back to hand Dunbar its first loss in Dayton City League action on Friday night with a final score of 60-56.
dayton.com
Hip-hop stars raise money for Dayton skate parks
It’s uncommon to have international hip-hop artists like Aesop Rock, Blockhead and Lupe Fiasco decide to support a particular set of projects in a small market city in a flyover state. But that’s exactly what has happened with “Pumpkin Seeds,” the collaborative fundraising single raising money for The Collaboratory in Dayton with the goal of completing skateboard parks at Claridge Park and Home Avenue.
Times Gazette
Greenfield group owns National Western reserve champ
Riverstone Vegas 49H won reserve grand champion bull at the 2023 National Western Stock Show’s Super Point Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show on Jan. 13 in Denver, Colorado. Six Mile Ranch, Fir Mountain, Sask., Canada; Zane Ward, Abilene, Kan.; and Coor Cattle, Greenfield, Ohio, own the January 2020 son of KR Casino 6243. He earlier won senior champion. Scott Bush, Britton, S.D., evaluated the 123 entries.
wvxu.org
Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
Times Gazette
Fire claims Greenfield home
A woman was transported to the hospital following a fire that caused major damage to a Greenfield residence on Saturday. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning said his office was dispatched 736 Blain St. in Greenfield at 1:08 p.m. Saturday. He said that upon arrival firefighters found heavy fire showing from the one-story structure.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Air Force Museum closure now postponed
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force said Monday that a planned closure of the museum Wednesday for emergency response training has now been postponed. The closure will be rescheduled for a later date, the museum said. That date wasn’t immediately available. ExploreNOW POSTPONED: Air Force Museum to...
STAY INFORMED: Latest school delays and closings
MIAMI VALLEY — Some area schools in the Miami Valley are closing Monday morning due to the weather conditions. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:. In the free WHIO Weather App in the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
Comments / 0