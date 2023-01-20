KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash Ball
03-06-10-23, Cash Ball: 25
(three, six, ten, twenty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
Kentucky 5
03-06-14-31-33
(three, six, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Lucky For Life
02-10-28-30-44, Lucky Ball: 13
(two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)
Pick 3 Midday
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)
Pick 4 Evening
8-9-3-6
(eight, nine, three, six)
Pick 4 Midday
5-9-9-7
(five, nine, nine, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000
