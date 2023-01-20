ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY Lottery

 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash Ball

03-06-10-23, Cash Ball: 25

(three, six, ten, twenty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

Kentucky 5

03-06-14-31-33

(three, six, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Lucky For Life

02-10-28-30-44, Lucky Ball: 13

(two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-4

(zero, four, four)

Pick 4 Evening

8-9-3-6

(eight, nine, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-9-7

(five, nine, nine, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000

