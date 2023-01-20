ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burr Ridge, IL

NBC Chicago

Person Killed After Vehicle Slams Into Fire Truck Responding to Crash on Stevenson Expressway

A person was killed and multiple people were injured in a series of crashes on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning, authorities say. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the first crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on the highway near Pulaski. At least four people were taken to area hospitals following the multi-vehicle crash, all of whom were in red (serious-to-critical) condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
regionnewssource.org

Hobart Police Pursuit Ends In Hammond Early Sunday Morning

On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 1:15 AM, a Hobart Police Officer was traveling southbound on Route 51 from Hickey Street when he noticed a passenger vehicle pass him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, according to Captain James Gonzales. The officer made a U-turn and caught...
HOBART, IN
WGN News

Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. —  A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
GLENVIEW, IL
Chicago, IL
