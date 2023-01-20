Read full article on original website
2 Chicago cops among 4 injured in West Side traffic crash
Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, when their vehicles collided Tuesday night on the West Side.
3 hurt in crash after driver runs red light on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were injured, one seriously, in a crash early Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A male driving a red SUV ran through a stop light around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue and struck a white Ford sedan that was traveling westbound on Ohio Street, according to police.
Stolen car crashes into squad car on Southwest Side, 16-year-old girl arrested: CPD
The driver of a stolen car collided with a Chicago police car, injuring two officers in West Lawn. The stolen black sedan was headed south at 62nd and Pulaski when it crashed into a marked squad car about 11:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
Person Killed After Vehicle Slams Into Fire Truck Responding to Crash on Stevenson Expressway
A person was killed and multiple people were injured in a series of crashes on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning, authorities say. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the first crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on the highway near Pulaski. At least four people were taken to area hospitals following the multi-vehicle crash, all of whom were in red (serious-to-critical) condition.
6 hurt in River North hit-and-run after driver crashes into car, pedestrians, Chicago police say
Two men and a woman in the Chevy fled from the scene and are not in custody, police said.
Man dead, another critical after shooting during South Side robbery
CHICAGO — A man died and another is in critical condition following a shooting during an apparent robbery Monday night on the South Side. Just after 6:50 p.m., police responded to the 8400 block of South Holland on the report of a shooting. Police believe two men, 23 and...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Cicero
A pair of shoes and shopping cart were in the road after the incident.
fox32chicago.com
5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County
GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
16-year-old boy shot at South Chicago bus stop, police say
A teen boy was shot at a South Side bus stop, Chicago police said.
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Elk Grove Village, Illinois State Police say
Two drivers were killed in a north suburban head-on crash early, Illinois State Police said.
2 people dead, 5 others hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan
Two people were killed, and five others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday. Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the inbound lanes of the Ryan near 51st Street shortly before 2 a.m.
Coroner identifies driver killed in head-on Belvidere crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Steven Pulkrabek, 74, as the driver who was killed in a head-on collision in Belvidere’s Route 76 on Saturday. Crews were called to Route 76, near the Boone County Highway Department building, around 7:30 a.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. They found two […]
regionnewssource.org
Hobart Police Pursuit Ends In Hammond Early Sunday Morning
On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 1:15 AM, a Hobart Police Officer was traveling southbound on Route 51 from Hickey Street when he noticed a passenger vehicle pass him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, according to Captain James Gonzales. The officer made a U-turn and caught...
Driver killed in Bucktown crash ID'd by medical examiner
A man was killed in a crash on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Pedestrian dead after being hit by Metra train near Melrose Park station
MELROSE PARK, Illinois - A pedestrian died on Sunday night after being hit by a Metra train near the Melrose Park station. Metra said inbound and outbound trains were halted after train #514 hit that pedestrian. Metra said passengers should anticipate extensive delays as police investigate.
GoFundMe created for man with special needs critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
CHICAGO — A GoFundMe has been created for a man with special needs who was critically injured after being shot while waiting for a bus in Back of the Yards. Jesus Rega, 21, remains hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in the neuro-ICU. He has undergone head surgery and is scheduled for another in a couple weeks. […]
Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious Circumstances
A 20-year-old man has died in the Elgin jail, and his family is demanding answers. The young man, whose name has not been released to the public, was arrested on unspecified charges and was being held in the Elgin jail. Just days later, he was found dead in his cell.
Carjacking crew leads suburban police on high-speed chase; two Chicago men in custody
Two Chicago men have been accused of being involved in a carjacking crew after they were arrested in Barrington over the weekend. Barrington police said the men allegedly stole multiple vehicles from Motor Werks at 1475 S. Barrington Road Sunday.
2 critically shot in South Side armed robbery, police say
The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot at 84th and Holland when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair’s property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
