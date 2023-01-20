RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
02-10-28-30-44, Lucky Ball: 13
(two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
Numbers Evening
6-2-4-5
(six, two, four, five)
Numbers Midday
2-3-1-1
(two, three, one, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000
Wild Money
10-17-22-31-37, Extra: 24
(ten, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Extra: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $34,000
