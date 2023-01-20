ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

RI Lottery

 4 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

02-10-28-30-44, Lucky Ball: 13

(two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Numbers Evening

6-2-4-5

(six, two, four, five)

Numbers Midday

2-3-1-1

(two, three, one, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000

Wild Money

10-17-22-31-37, Extra: 24

(ten, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Extra: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

