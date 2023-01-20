ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

8-3-7, Wild: 8

(eight, three, seven; Wild: eight)

