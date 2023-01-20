Lehigh Acres man continually stalked ex-girlfriend with hundreds of threatening texts

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Yorjany Iglesias was enamored.

Over the past year, he was in a blossoming relationship with his girlfriend. They even lived together as a described “family unit.”

Then it all came undone. And what could have once been described as love evolved into something much darker.

In early January of 2023, his girlfriend called their partnership off. She told The Cape Coral Police Department it was due to “personal reasons.” Unfortunately, Iglesias took that reasoning too personally.

The ex-girlfriend suddenly received a text message from Iglesias. Then another. And another. Several texts turned into hundreds of messages bombarding her phone daily.

It was the messages she received that elicited fear and a call to the local police.

Yorjany told his ex that he would get “his revenge” if she would not be with him. He also repeatedly informed her that he would simply show up at her home and “take her away.”

If you thought he cared about the police being involved? Think again.

After Iglesias levied veiled threats to show up at her place of employment, that was when she had enough and contacted authorities.

Cape PD arrived when they learned an astonishing detail, according to the police report. A few days earlier, Iglesias had made good on his promise to show up at her home. He attempted to pry himself in through a window but was unsuccessful. Once again, Iglesias rained a barrage of phone calls and texts demanding a response. He would even use different cell phones to elicit a reaction from his ex-girlfriend and now her mother, who had become an innocent bystander caught in Iglesias fury.

As officers scoured the multitude of texts sent over the course of a few days, they made it clear to point out the threatening language Iglesias used towards a person he once had feelings for.

Iglesias spoke about how he would make “the worst decision of his life” before describing his vehicle and how he could show up at the victim’s home. There were also quips made about Iglesias killing her.

Due to a language barrier, the officers were at a loss. A translator was used via the phone, but the progress in cataloging all of the threats and messages was going to need some assistance. The officers requested that a Spanish-speaking officer returns in the morning to continue the investigation.

Everyone went their separate ways with the notion that if Iglesias attempted to enter the residence, to lock up, and call the police immediately.

They didn’t have to wait long.

At five in the morning, Cape PD was again alerted by the woman that Iglesias began banging on the home’s windows before the sun even hit the horizon. He became enraged when he realized his phone had been blocked.

Video surveillance captured Yorjany slowly prowling in his mother’s white Chevy. He inspected the back of the house before beginning his assault on the windows. He then drove away.

Police returned to the home and began talking with the ex-girlfriend and her mother. Finally, officers gathered all the necessary information and returned to their vehicle, where they started writing their report.

Lucky for them, they didn’t return to the station to do their paperwork.

While sitting in their patrol vehicle, still outside the victim’s home, the same white Chevy from the surveillance video drove past. Sitting in the driver’s seat… Yorjany Iglesias.

Cape Officers initiated a traffic stop and detained Iglesias.

For the nearly endless stream of threatening messages and continuing harassment at the victim’s residence, Iglesias was arrested and charged with stalking.

He is presently a resident of the Lee County Jail.