Fire put out once, then rekindles at Paw Paw brewery
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire struck a Van Buren County business, got extinguished by firefighters, and then rekindled itself a few hours later. It happened early Tuesday morning, January 24 at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw on the corner of M-43 and M-40. The Van...
73-year-old man dies after being rescued from Calhoun County swamp
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 73-year-old man died Sunday night after he went missing for six hours and had to be rescued from a Calhoun County swamp. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies were dispatched at about 10:00 p.m. to the 19000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township after a woman reported her husband left the residence at about 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on the property and had not returned. A large portion of the property was swamp land.
Battle Creek house fire causes approximately 100k in damage
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported in a house fire in Battle Creek on Saturday, January 21, but it did cause around $100,000 dollars worth of damage according to authorities. The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to 371 West Jackson Street around 5:18 p.m. and...
2023 road construction expected to be extensive in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s said Michigan has two seasons, winter and road construction, but while one has been easier on drivers, the other has not. After the two snow events in November and December, January had been virtually snow free until this weekend. But construction has made driving more challenging for the last two years and 2023 will also be busy for road crews.
Xylazine-Involved fatality in Van Buren County prompts warning from health officials
LAWRENCE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There has been a recent death in Van Buren County of a person testing positive for Xylazine according to health officials. Xylazine is a sedative used in veterinary clinics that was responsible for a death in the county, which was reported on Thursday, January 19.
