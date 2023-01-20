ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

jack1065.com

Fire put out once, then rekindles at Paw Paw brewery

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire struck a Van Buren County business, got extinguished by firefighters, and then rekindled itself a few hours later. It happened early Tuesday morning, January 24 at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw on the corner of M-43 and M-40. The Van...
PAW PAW, MI
jack1065.com

73-year-old man dies after being rescued from Calhoun County swamp

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 73-year-old man died Sunday night after he went missing for six hours and had to be rescued from a Calhoun County swamp. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies were dispatched at about 10:00 p.m. to the 19000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township after a woman reported her husband left the residence at about 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on the property and had not returned. A large portion of the property was swamp land.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

Battle Creek house fire causes approximately 100k in damage

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported in a house fire in Battle Creek on Saturday, January 21, but it did cause around $100,000 dollars worth of damage according to authorities. The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to 371 West Jackson Street around 5:18 p.m. and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
jack1065.com

2023 road construction expected to be extensive in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s said Michigan has two seasons, winter and road construction, but while one has been easier on drivers, the other has not. After the two snow events in November and December, January had been virtually snow free until this weekend. But construction has made driving more challenging for the last two years and 2023 will also be busy for road crews.
KALAMAZOO, MI

