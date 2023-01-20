Read full article on original website
Mark Waters (June 28, 1961 – January 14, 2023)
Mark Waters passed away on January 14, 2023, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Cremation was private, and arrangements were made through the Fox Funeral Home in Rock Springs. A gathering of remembrance and celebration of Mark’s life will be announced.
Rock Springs Tiger victorious over Evanston tonight
ROCK SPRINGS, WY — Rock Springs High School Varsity Wrestling Team went head to head with Evanston High School’s Wrestling Team at 6:00 p.m., tonight. The Tigers won their match, 42 to 39. The next tournament in place for the Tigers will be the Ron Thon Tournament on...
GRFD responds to call early this morning
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 1:30 this morning, January 23rd, the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department were called out for a report of a single-story structure fire. Upon arrival, GRFD co-chief Bill Robinson along with Captain JP Apostolope and Captain Clint Kendall met with GRPD and were able to determine that the double-wide home was on fire underneath the structure.
Western holds annual Wellness Challenge
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Exercise Science students will host their annual Wellness Challenge. The Challenge is a twelve-week fitness program designed to help community members progress toward their fitness and wellness goals. The Challenge will run from January 26 through April 22, 2023.
GRHS Cheer Team gearing up for State Competition
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School Cheer Team will be heading to the State Spirit Competition on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming. Last year they won 4A Co-Ed and plan to uphold their title again this year. Green River Cheer Head...
Green River High Hall of Fame looking for your input for new members
January 22, 2023 — Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee are accepting nominations for the 2023 Green River Hall-of-Fame. Nominations should be sent no later than February 7, 2023. Nominations will be accepted by mail or email. Email submission should be sent...
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime
Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 22 – January 23, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RSHS Cheer Team hoping to claim state titles
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Varsity Cheer Team is hoping to claim all three first-place awards at the State Spirit Competition this Friday, Jan. 27. The team has placed both second and third place titles the past four years. Rock Springs Head Coach Dena Douchant explained, “The team...
Saturday area high school sports results
Jackson 76 – Green River 66 (Boys) Rock Springs 56 – Cody 28 (Boys) Pinedale 65 – Mountain View 58 (Boys) Saratoga 55 – Farson-Eden 29 (Boys) Green River 63 – Jackson 10 (Girls) Cody 58 – Rock Springs 31 (Girls) Pinedale 59 –...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 23, 2023
Monday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Monday Night – Isolated snow showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
