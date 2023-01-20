ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

MLive.com

Kalamazoo Central hands Mattawan first loss in boys hoops showdown

MATTAWAN, MI – Kalamazoo Central’s Hutch Ward stroked a 3-pointer from the wing in the opening seconds of Tuesday’s boys basketball showdown with Mattawan. Then, the 6-foot-8 senior spent the next 31 minutes showcasing his all-around game in the Maroon Giants’ 58-44 win over the previously undefeated Wildcats in front of a raucous crowd at Mattawan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

The Palisades closure is expected to cause job loss in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien Counties

A virtual presentation on Monday outlined the economic impact of closing the Palisades nuclear power plant. Entergy powered down the Covert Township power plant in May, immediately eliminating almost 200 jobs before it sold the building to Holtec for decommissioning. The ripple effect of the closure will be felt for years to come, and was the topic of a virtual meeting on Monday.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Stuck elected president of United Tribes of Michigan

Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck, of Scotts, is a graduate of Central Michigan University. He was appointed as Tribal chairperson in May 2016 but was elected official of the NHBP in 2006. He is NHBP’s Education Committee chair, treasurer for the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board, ex-officio board member of Waséyabek Development Company LLC, and the chairman of the Native American Heritage Fund. Stuck also previously served as the United Tribes of Michigan’s vice president.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Battle Creek firefighters contain house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire. It happened in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Around 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire. It was under control in less than a...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Missing South Bend woman found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
abc57.com

One person dies in single vehicle crash in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Mishawaka. Police said the crash occurred in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the Canadien National Railroad tracks and Fir Road just a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a Jeep Cherokee left the roadway,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WILX-TV

Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

