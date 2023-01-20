Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central hands Mattawan first loss in boys hoops showdown
MATTAWAN, MI – Kalamazoo Central’s Hutch Ward stroked a 3-pointer from the wing in the opening seconds of Tuesday’s boys basketball showdown with Mattawan. Then, the 6-foot-8 senior spent the next 31 minutes showcasing his all-around game in the Maroon Giants’ 58-44 win over the previously undefeated Wildcats in front of a raucous crowd at Mattawan.
MLive.com
Maddux Overweg breaks school 3-point record in Springport win
Maddux Overweg knocked down seven 3-pointers on Monday as the Springport girls basketball team beat Pennfield 58-32. That breaks a school record of six which had stood since 1992.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s winter high school sports season has entered its second half, and postseason competition officially kicks off in just over two weeks with the start of the wrestling district tournament. At this point in the season, every practice and each match holds a little more...
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
Brewery near Paw Paw total loss after fire
The owner of a brewery near Paw Paw says the building is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
Girls who escaped crash said TV taught them to huddle for warmth
Authorities say two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it's not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help.
wmuk.org
The Palisades closure is expected to cause job loss in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien Counties
A virtual presentation on Monday outlined the economic impact of closing the Palisades nuclear power plant. Entergy powered down the Covert Township power plant in May, immediately eliminating almost 200 jobs before it sold the building to Holtec for decommissioning. The ripple effect of the closure will be felt for years to come, and was the topic of a virtual meeting on Monday.
Vandals Break Nearly 100 Windows At Aspiring Van Buren County Brewery
An up-and-coming brewery in West Michigan now faces a major setback as vandals have damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment at their Gobles, MI taproom. I'm sure the irony of their name choice is not lost on them, the owners of DirtBag Brewing Company shared the devastating news on social media saying,
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Stuck elected president of United Tribes of Michigan
Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck, of Scotts, is a graduate of Central Michigan University. He was appointed as Tribal chairperson in May 2016 but was elected official of the NHBP in 2006. He is NHBP’s Education Committee chair, treasurer for the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board, ex-officio board member of Waséyabek Development Company LLC, and the chairman of the Native American Heritage Fund. Stuck also previously served as the United Tribes of Michigan’s vice president.
2 hurt when vehicle hits tree in Cass County
A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County. A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek firefighters contain house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire. It happened in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Around 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire. It was under control in less than a...
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
abc57.com
Police investigating man found dead in home on La Salle Street in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was found dead in his home on La Salle Street on Sunday. According to the investigation, Leon Johnson, a longtime resident in the 800 block of LaSalle, was found dead in the home. The...
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
abc57.com
One person dies in single vehicle crash in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Mishawaka. Police said the crash occurred in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the Canadien National Railroad tracks and Fir Road just a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a Jeep Cherokee left the roadway,...
WILX-TV
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
