After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Marconews.com
Super Bowl 2023: Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem, Sheryl Lee Ralph to perform Black national anthem
Eight-time Grammy award-winning country artist Chris Stapleton will honor America by singing the national anthem before the 57th Super Bowl on Sun., Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The event will be broadcast on Fox. R&B legend Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful." Notable, too, will be...
Marconews.com
Paris Hilton welcomes first child, a boy, with husband Carter Reum: 'Loved beyond words'
Paris Hilton is saying "that's hot" to motherhood!. The social media mogul, reality star and DJ, 41, has welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum, 41, her representative confirmed to USA TODAY. Hilton alluded to her new bundle of joy on Instagram Tuesday, posting...
Marconews.com
Tim Allen denies Pamela Anderson's book claim that he flashed her on 'Home Improvement' set
Pamela Anderson is opening up about her early experiences in the entertainment industry, including an unsettling encounter with a ‘90s sitcom star. In her upcoming memoir "Love, Pamela," according to Variety, Anderson discusses booking the role of Lisa the Tool Time Girl on the family sitcom "Home Improvement," starring Tim Allen, Richard Karn and Patricia Richardson. Anderson appeared as Lisa for 23 episodes from 1991-1997.
Marconews.com
Kylie Jenner kicks off Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week wearing giant lion head
Kylie Jenner arrived to Paris Haute Couture Week in true Leo fashion. The beauty mogul, 25, was one of several celebrities who attended Schiaparelli's Haute Couture spring/summer show on Monday, kicking off the week's festivities. "Emily in Paris" star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Doja Cat and Diane Kruger were among some of the stars seated front row.
Marconews.com
Lloyd Morrisett, co-creator of 'Sesame Street,' dies at 93: 'He will be sorely missed'
Lloyd Morrisett, co-creator of the iconic children’s television series “Sesame Street,” has died. He was 93. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street,” shared the news of Morrisett’s death in a tweet Monday and confirmed his death to USA TODAY via email. A cause of death was not given.
Marconews.com
Oscar nominations 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' leads with 11, Jamie Lee Curtis gets first nod
We don't know how it plays elsewhere in the multiverse, but in this reality, the Oscars really love "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The genre-smashing sci-fi hit ruled Tuesday morning when nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced. The film scored 11 honors including best picture and screenplay, star Michelle Yeoh was nominated for best actress, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu earned their first Oscar nominations and Cinderella story Ke Huy Quan garnered a nod for supporting actor.
Marconews.com
Drake teases tour, new music, brings out Dipset, 21 Savage for Apollo Theater concert debut
NEW YORK – Drake is entering the new year with gratitude. His way of showing it is just slightly different from the average person. The Canadian rapper returned to the stage Saturday night for the first time in years, making his debut at the Apollo Theater – and thanking everyone who got him there.
Marconews.com
See Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's doppelganger daughter, make Paris Fashion Week debut
Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, is making her debut at Paris Fashion Week. The famous 18-year-old appeared at Chanel's spring/summer show on Tuesday, sitting front row beside singer/songwriter Angèle, "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink and "The Pale Blue Eye" actor Lucy Boynton. Martin wore...
Marconews.com
From 'Everything Everywhere' to 'Elvis,' here's where to stream these 15 Oscar-nominated movies now
The Academy Awards nominations are out and you've officially got less than two months to catch up before the March 12 Oscars ceremony. From box-office blockbusters to film-festival favorites, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded kudos to a bunch of different movies this year, and 10 new films will compete to win best picture. Now's the time to catch most of the awards fare, with boffo acting performances and technical achievements aplenty, on streaming services and on-demand platforms.
Marconews.com
Rita Ora calls out 'ridiculous' rumor she's in throuple with Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson
Rita Ora is shutting down "ridiculous" rumors about her relationship with her husband, director Taika Waititi. In an interview with GQ, published online Monday, the singer spoke about speculation that she and her husband were in a throuple, or a three-person romantic relationship, with actress Tessa Thompson. The rumors surfaced...
Marconews.com
How Bill Lawrence booked Harrison Ford for 'Shrinking'
Harrison Ford plays a supporting role in the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" opposite Jason Segel. (Jan. 23)
Marconews.com
From Kylie Jenner's Aire to Elon Musk's Exa Dark, a list of celebrities' unique baby names
Celebrities have a knack for creative baby naming. Before Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott picked Aire and Stormi for their kids, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis gave us Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle. When it comes to unique baby names, the stars have it mastered – and they may even...
Marconews.com
Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest near her dad Elvis at Graceland: 'She belonged to us'
MEMPHIS – Ten days after her death, friends, family and fans of Lisa Marie Presley gathered at Elvis Presley's home Graceland to pay tribute to the daughter of the rock 'n' roll legend. Lisa Marie had long been a living link to Elvis for devoted fans of The King, who doted on his only child.
