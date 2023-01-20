ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'

"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Marconews.com

Tim Allen denies Pamela Anderson's book claim that he flashed her on 'Home Improvement' set

Pamela Anderson is opening up about her early experiences in the entertainment industry, including an unsettling encounter with a ‘90s sitcom star. In her upcoming memoir "Love, Pamela," according to Variety, Anderson discusses booking the role of Lisa the Tool Time Girl on the family sitcom "Home Improvement," starring Tim Allen, Richard Karn and Patricia Richardson. Anderson appeared as Lisa for 23 episodes from 1991-1997.
Marconews.com

Kylie Jenner kicks off Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week wearing giant lion head

Kylie Jenner arrived to Paris Haute Couture Week in true Leo fashion. The beauty mogul, 25, was one of several celebrities who attended Schiaparelli's Haute Couture spring/summer show on Monday, kicking off the week's festivities. "Emily in Paris" star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Doja Cat and Diane Kruger were among some of the stars seated front row.
Marconews.com

Lloyd Morrisett, co-creator of 'Sesame Street,' dies at 93: 'He will be sorely missed'

Lloyd Morrisett, co-creator of the iconic children’s television series “Sesame Street,” has died. He was 93. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street,” shared the news of Morrisett’s death in a tweet Monday and confirmed his death to USA TODAY via email. A cause of death was not given.
Marconews.com

Oscar nominations 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' leads with 11, Jamie Lee Curtis gets first nod

We don't know how it plays elsewhere in the multiverse, but in this reality, the Oscars really love "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The genre-smashing sci-fi hit ruled Tuesday morning when nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced. The film scored 11 honors including best picture and screenplay, star Michelle Yeoh was nominated for best actress, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu earned their first Oscar nominations and Cinderella story Ke Huy Quan garnered a nod for supporting actor.
Marconews.com

See Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's doppelganger daughter, make Paris Fashion Week debut

Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, is making her debut at Paris Fashion Week. The famous 18-year-old appeared at Chanel's spring/summer show on Tuesday, sitting front row beside singer/songwriter Angèle, "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink and "The Pale Blue Eye" actor Lucy Boynton. Martin wore...
Marconews.com

From 'Everything Everywhere' to 'Elvis,' here's where to stream these 15 Oscar-nominated movies now

The Academy Awards nominations are out and you've officially got less than two months to catch up before the March 12 Oscars ceremony. From box-office blockbusters to film-festival favorites, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded kudos to a bunch of different movies this year, and 10 new films will compete to win best picture. Now's the time to catch most of the awards fare, with boffo acting performances and technical achievements aplenty, on streaming services and on-demand platforms.
Marconews.com

Rita Ora calls out 'ridiculous' rumor she's in throuple with Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson

Rita Ora is shutting down "ridiculous" rumors about her relationship with her husband, director Taika Waititi. In an interview with GQ, published online Monday, the singer spoke about speculation that she and her husband were in a throuple, or a three-person romantic relationship, with actress Tessa Thompson. The rumors surfaced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy