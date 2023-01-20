Read full article on original website
Related
Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores
Shopping carts keep wandering away from their stores, draining taxpayers' coffers, causing blight and frustrating local officials and retailers.
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
Here’s Who Went Home Each Week on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 & Which Contestants Make It to the Finale
Warning: Spoilers ahead. If you have a favorite this season, you may want to know who went home on The Bachelor 2023 each week and which of Zach’s contestants made it to the finale. The Bachelor season 27 lead is Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. Zach was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at the The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in...
SpaceNews.com
It’s belt-cinching time for space startups
Scaling back facilities, canceling travel and keeping staff lean helps startups stretch every dollar raised. If it was easier to raise money, Plasmos might have a dedicated facility for testing rocket engines. Instead, the propulsion startup rented a speedboat restoration shop east of Los Angeles. There, “we managed to test...
Industrial Distribution
BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility
BRP will begin the construction of an additional boat manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, Mexico, a major milestone in the company's Marine strategy. With this construction, BRP intends to increase its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet demand for its Marine products and fuel the growth of the business. "In...
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping. Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. What’s next, they wonder -- are we going to be tipping our doctors and dentists, too?
Comments / 0