Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 West Michigan Girls Escape Sinking Vehicle, Spend Hours Outside Before Rescue
The will of humans can be extraordinary even during the most tragic situations. Two young girls under 11 spent seven hours outside after climbing out of a sinking vehicle. Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County, Michigan, is a very large lake at 1,700 acres. To give you a better description, Lake Macatawa is about six miles long and about 1.2 miles wide.
Urban Legends of Allegan County Will Come to Life At New Museum
If you are easily spooked you may want to sit this one out! A new museum coming to Allegan County hopes to bring the area's creepiest urban legends and campfire stories to life come spring time. How many of these tall tales are you familiar with?. Having grown up in...
Vandals Break Nearly 100 Windows At Aspiring Van Buren County Brewery
An up-and-coming brewery in West Michigan now faces a major setback as vandals have damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment at their Gobles, MI taproom. I'm sure the irony of their name choice is not lost on them, the owners of DirtBag Brewing Company shared the devastating news on social media saying,
Did Michigan’s Oldest Hotel Serve As A Stop On The Underground Railroad?
When you're traveling and staying in a hotel you'd probably prefer to stay in one that was built more recently. Some of the obvious reasons why are that things are newer and in better condition than a place that is older and neglected. Also, it might have updated amenities that travelers want and need.
Watch Out For Slippery Roads – Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tomorrow
Wintry weather is returning to West Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan 5a.m. through 10p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are predicted for Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, and Van Buren counties. According...
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
Jeopardy Star Ken Jennings Tweets His Love For Gerald R. Ford International Airport
When you're heading out on a trip, you have only a handful of ways that you can travel. Hit the road, take a bus, or maybe you could catch a plane. While Grand Rapids own Gerald R. Ford International Airport doesn't have a flight to every destination on the planet, it has lots of options to get you in and out of West Michigan to your final destination.
Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 12 Items
How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business: Top 25 House Cleaning Advertising Ideas to Get More Cleaning Contracts. You are probably checking around the house for what you can and cannot donate. If you are planning to drop things off at a Goodwill in Michigan any time soon, you...
28 Years Later – Grand Rapids’ Robin Sue Scott Went To Work & Never Returned
I hate having to write articles like this. Hopefully, I will be able to write another one solely about the return of these lovely women. It has been 28 long years since Robin Sue Scott left for work and unfortunately, she never returned. Grand Rapids resident Robin Sue Scott disappeared...
21 Year Old Zeeland Guy Goes Viral With Creative Date Challenges
Looking for something to do for Valentine's Day? Millions of people are taking tips from this Southwest Michigan TikToker. Gabriel Reyes from Zeeland, a.k.a. @gabedala has taken the "what do you want to do tonight" out of his vocabulary and is getting millions of views on TikTok because of it. Gabe currently has 279.3 thousand followers and 8.3 million total video likes on the popular social media app TikTok. Here is how Reyes describes his content,
Become The Ultimate Swiftie If You Go To This In Grand Rapids
For all of the Swifties, you want to continue reading for this. If you want to become the ultimate Taylor Swift (at least here in Grand Rapids), here is what you can do. If you want to party with other people who are also in Taylor Swift's number 1 percent on Spotify, you should grab a ticket to The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night coming to Grand Rapids.
Battle Creek’s Post Cereal Is Suing Rock Band ‘Ok Go!’ Over Their Name
The Battle Creek-based Post Cereal is serving up 2 spoonfuls of saltiness and is apparently trying to bully the band 'OK Go!' out of their band name. That's according to the band who released a statement in regard to the lawsuit that was filed by POST against the band in reaction to the cease-and-desist they sent to the cereal maker in September of 2022:
These Vintage Grand Rapids Menus From The 1960s Are Full Of Nostalgia
44% of Americans say they eat out at a restaurant at least one time per week. I guess I'm above average because my wife Lindsey and I like to eat out at least twice a week which puts us with about 25% of Americans who do the same. One of...
Grand Rapids Airport Adds New Self-Serve Wine Bar, Bookstore
Can I hang out here even if I'm not taking a flight? Wine AND books? Yes, please!. Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids has begun construction on Ink by Hudson, a new wine bar and contemporary bookstore. They say Ink by Hudson will offer travelers a taste of...
Never Before Seen Photos: Crosby & Nash Play Kalamazoo ’75
It’s only the beginning of 2023 and already the list of classic rockers who have passed to the other side is steadily growing. Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Jeff Beck, who got his start as a guitarist for the Yardbirds, Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, and now David Crosby, who rose to fame with his start with the Byrds and moving on as one of the founders of the legendary Crosby, Stills & Nash.
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0