Portage, MI

98.7 WFGR

Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location

A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 12 Items

How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business: Top 25 House Cleaning Advertising Ideas to Get More Cleaning Contracts. You are probably checking around the house for what you can and cannot donate. If you are planning to drop things off at a Goodwill in Michigan any time soon, you...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

21 Year Old Zeeland Guy Goes Viral With Creative Date Challenges

Looking for something to do for Valentine's Day? Millions of people are taking tips from this Southwest Michigan TikToker. Gabriel Reyes from Zeeland, a.k.a. @gabedala has taken the "what do you want to do tonight" out of his vocabulary and is getting millions of views on TikTok because of it. Gabe currently has 279.3 thousand followers and 8.3 million total video likes on the popular social media app TikTok. Here is how Reyes describes his content,
ZEELAND, MI
98.7 WFGR

Become The Ultimate Swiftie If You Go To This In Grand Rapids

For all of the Swifties, you want to continue reading for this. If you want to become the ultimate Taylor Swift (at least here in Grand Rapids), here is what you can do. If you want to party with other people who are also in Taylor Swift's number 1 percent on Spotify, you should grab a ticket to The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night coming to Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Never Before Seen Photos: Crosby & Nash Play Kalamazoo ’75

It’s only the beginning of 2023 and already the list of classic rockers who have passed to the other side is steadily growing. Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Jeff Beck, who got his start as a guitarist for the Yardbirds, Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, and now David Crosby, who rose to fame with his start with the Byrds and moving on as one of the founders of the legendary Crosby, Stills & Nash.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

