Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
WilmingtonBiz
Potential Tenants Already Interested In Leasing Parts Of Former PPD Building, Officials Say
Potential tenants have already expressed interest in leasing parts of the 12-story former PPD building should a purchase by the city of Wilmington take place, city officials said Monday. But they also emphasized to Wilmington City Council members that the potential $68 million transaction with owner Thermo Fisher is far...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Elks Lodge hosts Crystal and Craft Faire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Elks Lodge 532 in Wilmington hosted a “Craft and Crystal Faire” over the weekend that had a little something for every body. Over 50 crafters & vendors presented an exciting variety of creative items from décor & gifts to collectibles & one-of-a-kind finds.
CBS News
Wilmington family wins lawsuit against contractor for unperformed work
One customer complained about "pathological lies. Another said he "never called or came to do the work."
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington City Council approves over $50 million in Clean Water investments
Wilmington City Council passed five ordinances Thursday, totaling over $50 million for water infrastructure projects across the city. It includes $14.5 million to install an 11th Street wastewater pump station and $12 million to repair about 9000 feet of the Price’s Run Interceptor sewer line. Wilmington is investing around...
WECT
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly obtained warrants show the Myrtle Beach man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a North Carolina woman was taken into custody due to a welfare check. According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach police officers were called to Culbertson...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to...
WECT
New Hanover Co. considering changes to stop people from sleeping outside of downtown library
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is considering changes that would bar people from sleeping on county property overnight because of “challenges” around the downtown public library. The agenda item clarifies that some of those challenges include “alleged criminal activity, littering and use...
bladenonline.com
Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County
**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
SCC first Hispanic-Serving Institution in NC
CLINTON — Back in 2018, North Carolina joined the list of states offering various higher education Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) t
them.us
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina
KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown hair....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
WECT
Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
WECT
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department responded to a call at the KFC and Taco Bell Saturday afternoon after an accident caused structural damage to the building. Thankfully there were no injuries in this incident. Due to safety concerns, crews removed the overhang in the drive thru, which...
Comments / 0