Wilmington, NC

WilmingtonBiz

Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix

A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Elks Lodge hosts Crystal and Craft Faire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Elks Lodge 532 in Wilmington hosted a “Craft and Crystal Faire” over the weekend that had a little something for every body. Over 50 crafters & vendors presented an exciting variety of creative items from décor & gifts to collectibles & one-of-a-kind finds.
WILMINGTON, NC
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington City Council approves over $50 million in Clean Water investments

Wilmington City Council passed five ordinances Thursday, totaling over $50 million for water infrastructure projects across the city. It includes $14.5 million to install an 11th Street wastewater pump station and $12 million to repair about 9000 feet of the Price’s Run Interceptor sewer line. Wilmington is investing around...
WILMINGTON, DE
WECT

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
LELAND, NC
bladenonline.com

Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County

**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
them.us

KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina

KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

