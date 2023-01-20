Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Jeffrey A. Lashomb, 61, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Lashomb, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home. There will be no public calling hours, a Celebration of Life will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Jeff was born on November 5, 1961...
wwnytv.com
Elizabeth M. Thompson, “Lizzie”, 54, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Elizabeth M. Thompson, “Lizzie” 54, of Park Street, St. Regis, passed away on January 19, 2023 at the Cornwall Community Hospital. Lizzie was born March 12, 1968 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of the late Mose Neil and Philomena Mae (Cook) Thompson. She attended and graduated from General Vanier Secondary School. Lizzie previously worked at Oakes Corner Store in St. Regis and as a Personal Support Worker for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.
wwnytv.com
Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites, died peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Raymond was born October 20, 1931 in West Pierrepont, a son of the late Basil and Elsie (Curtis) Fountain. On October 25, 1953, Raymond was united by marriage to Joyce S. Dafoe at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Pyrites, New York.
wwnytv.com
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton Central School went into a lockdown Tuesday morning after a man allegedly tried to enter the school with a knife in his possession. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ronald Burke, a teacher noticed a man trying to enter the building. The teacher told a member of the school’s maintenance staff and said she believed the subject had a knife.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg lawmakers nix Rishe censure
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors rejected a resolution Monday night that would have censured one of their members. Mayor Mike Skelly had been calling for the censure of Councillor John Rishe for what Skelly called repetitive “demeaning and disrespectful” comments towards city staff, specifically interim city manager Andrea Smith.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg Mayor Skelly looks to censure city councillor
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly wants to censure a city councillor after comments made during a January meeting. Skelly is putting forward a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting to censure Councillor John Rishe. The resolution says on more than one occasion, Rishe has made demeaning...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused in a vehicle theft. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say while they were investigating a crash on the Rock Hollow Road in the town of Hermon on Saturday, they charged 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette with third-degree grand larceny. Deputies say...
wwnytv.com
Trailer home in Hannawa Falls sees extensive damage from early morning blaze
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - An early morning fire near Hannawa Falls leaves extensive damage to a trailer home. Hannawa Falls Fire Chief Dereck Sagriff says their department was dispatched to 161 Butternut Ridge Road just before 2 AM for a reported structure fire. Upon arriving on scene, Sagriff...
wwnytv.com
Man faces several charges after refusing to pull over during traffic stop
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Brooklyn man was jailed Monday after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Potsdam. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Michael Peterson refused to stop when they tried to pull him over on Lawrence Avenue in the village. The...
Comments / 0