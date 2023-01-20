Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Eater
Where to Find Jaw-Dropping Japanese Food in Portland and Beyond
When it comes to Japanese food, sushi or ramen are often top-of-mind for Portland diners, thanks to the sheer number of restaurants specializing in either dish. However, the city and its outskirts are home to plenty of places that offer a wider breadth of Japanese cuisine, including baked goods, comfort foods, and pub fare found in izakayas.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
pdxmonthly.com
The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown
As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower set to open this summer—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
Eater
This Incoming Southeast Portland Bar Will Serve New Jersey-Style Tavern Pizza
In Orange, New Jersey, Star Tavern has served beers and bar snacks for more than six decades, a neighborhood haunt with a casual atmosphere. However, most people know the bar for its pizza: super thin, triangle-cut pies somewhat similar to Chicago tavern or Minnesota thin-crust pizza, with toppings all the way to the edges. Its pizza has earned praise from the New York Times, plus a slate of loyal regulars.
Portland’s top 7 dumpling spots, according to Yelp
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dumplings are an especially popular food during Lunar New Year events, which starts Sunday. They’re also top of mind for Portlanders, who will soon be celebrating Dumpling Week. Here are seven places where you can try some of the best dumplings that Portland has to offer, not including some of the […]
kptv.com
Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Readers respond: Apologies for Portland theater behavior
To the cast and crew of Moulin Rouge, performed at Keller Auditorium on January 15, I would like to apologize on behalf of the entire audience and the people of the greater Portland area. I was horrified to see at least 10% of the audience leaving the theater during the last song of the first half so they could get in line to get booze faster. It was equally disgusting to see at least 15% of the audience or more leaving during the final song of the show, presumably to beat the traffic.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
KATU.com
LIV Golf not returning to Pumpkin Ridge; No Northwest events on the 2023 schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. — The LIV Golf Series, backed by the Saudi Royal Fund, will not be making a second visit to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The series schedule was released on Monday and Portland was not on the list of events for 2023. The event in Portland drew protests...
newschoolbeer.com
Ex Novo Brewing exits Hillsboro expansion in favor of Albuquerque
Ex Novo Brewing’s planned expansion to Hillsboro, Oregon in a shared multi-level food and drinks hub is not happening. The Portland, OR founded brewery with a second location in Beaverton and a third location with it’s own brewery in Coralles, New Mexico announced it’s part in a 17,000 sq. ft. redevelopment of a former US Bank Building that would also include Grand Central Bakery, Sizzle Pie, and The Sudra in January 2022.
Portland Bollywood dancer, LGBTQ advocate Brittany Newton-Miller dies at 31
Saturday night was supposed to be Prashant Kakad’s 13th annual Bollywood-inspired Jai Ho dance party. Instead, Kakad – better known as DJ Prashant – turned the occasion into a celebration of life for his close friend and one of his first Jai Ho dance troupe members, Brittany Newton-Miller, who passed away unexpectedly from leukemia Jan. 18. She was 31.
THE 5 CHEAPEST STUDIOS AND APARTMENTS TO RENT IN PORTLAND, OREGON
"MOVING ON UP, WE'RE MOVING ON OUT..." With so many people moving to Portland, Ore., from nearby regional states, many are on the hunt for an affordable place to live. If you are not familiar with Portland, you need to know which parts of town offer the most affordable housing options currently available. We have found some of the cheapest on-the-market studios and apartments to rent in Portland.
Highest-rated restaurants for dates and special occasions in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Portland, Oregon from Tripadvisor.
WWEEK
How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?
How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
Burgerville offers old and new favorites in its seasonal menu
A Lemon Drop Shake, Big Sassy Cheeseburger and Cabbage/Cran/Pepita salad are all
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
4 show dogs, Mercedes van stolen at Portland hotel
Four show dogs set to compete in the Rose City Dog Show are missing after the Mercedes van they were in was stolen early Saturday in North Portland.
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
