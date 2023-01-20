Nike closes downtown Seattle store that first opened in 1996

Seattle — Niketown closed on Friday, according to a sign posted at the front of the store.

KIRO 7 reached out to Nike for comment and has not heard back. The store at Sixth Avenue and Pike Street opened in 1996.

Nike’s exit comes as it plans to open a new 8,800-square-foot location at Bellevue Square, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Data indicates economic recovery is improving in downtown Seattle.

More than 2 million people visited downtown last December, according to the Downtown Seattle Association. The organization states that’s an 8% increase compared to December 2021.

