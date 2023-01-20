Nike closes downtown Seattle store that first opened in 1996
Seattle — Niketown closed on Friday, according to a sign posted at the front of the store.
KIRO 7 reached out to Nike for comment and has not heard back. The store at Sixth Avenue and Pike Street opened in 1996.
Nike’s exit comes as it plans to open a new 8,800-square-foot location at Bellevue Square, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.
Data indicates economic recovery is improving in downtown Seattle.
More than 2 million people visited downtown last December, according to the Downtown Seattle Association. The organization states that’s an 8% increase compared to December 2021.
©2023 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1