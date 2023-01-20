(County Public Health releases a statement)...The statement is on Advanced Life Support. The Health Department ALS emergency services continue to be provided in the community.. They say emergency treatment and responce capabilities have not been affected in Imperial County. Any individual that needs emergency care should continue to dial 911 to access local emergency medical services. The Health Department says although a formal notice of termination of base Hospital services for Imperial County was received from El Centro Regional Medical Center, it will continue to serve as a base hospital until March 22nd, 2023. Canges to the base hospital system are being discussed among the two hospitals and the Imperial County Emergency Medical Services Agency to ensure there is no disruption in the level of emergency care provided to the community.. The public is encouraged to follow social media and websites of official organizations, including Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, El Centro Regionbal Medical center and the Public Health Department. A list of Frequently Asked Questions will soon be posted on the website icphd.org.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO