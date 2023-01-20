Read full article on original website
Related
thedesertreview.com
Brisket contest winners "Dig Deep" at 4th Annual Brisket Cook Off
BRAWLEY — Main Street was closed from both the North and South intersections of Plaza Street in observance of the Fourth Annual Brawley Brisket Cook-Off presented by the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association Saturday, January 21. The event was sponsored by One World Beef and The Chamber of...
kxoradio.com
El Centro House Burns
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in an El Centro house. The fire, in the 800 block of Commercial Avenue, was reported shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. El Centro Police and El Centro Fire Departments responded and the occupants of the house were evacuated. One man was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center after suffering from smoke inhalation. Nearby homes were also evacuated. El Centro firefighters, with mutual aid from several other departments, battled the blaze and kept it from spreading to the nearby homes. The House sustained extensive damage from the fire. Investigaion into the cause of the fire continues.
kxoradio.com
Healthcare In Imperial County
(County Public Health releases a statement)...The statement is on Advanced Life Support. The Health Department ALS emergency services continue to be provided in the community.. They say emergency treatment and responce capabilities have not been affected in Imperial County. Any individual that needs emergency care should continue to dial 911 to access local emergency medical services. The Health Department says although a formal notice of termination of base Hospital services for Imperial County was received from El Centro Regional Medical Center, it will continue to serve as a base hospital until March 22nd, 2023. Canges to the base hospital system are being discussed among the two hospitals and the Imperial County Emergency Medical Services Agency to ensure there is no disruption in the level of emergency care provided to the community.. The public is encouraged to follow social media and websites of official organizations, including Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, El Centro Regionbal Medical center and the Public Health Department. A list of Frequently Asked Questions will soon be posted on the website icphd.org.
kxoradio.com
Imperial Irrigation District Board Of Directors
(IID Board meets Tuesday at 1:00 pm.)... The meeting begins with service awards to five employees, and recognition of the Team of the Month for January 2023. The action agenda calls for the Directors to approve the energy cost adjustment billing factors for February 2023. They will consider approving the revised Agricultural Water Advisory Committee Bylaws. They will consider the formation of a Health, Safety, and Environmental Workgroup. The Directors will consider forming a Policy Review Committee. And they will consider approving the proposed Governance Manuel Policy G-17, the Biennial Planning Process.
kxoradio.com
A Small Plane Crashes In Calexico
(Plane crashes at Calexico airport)....It happened late last week. A small plane out of Ventura County was landing at the airport. The occupants were headed to a clinic in Baja California. The plane spun off the runway. The plane was damaged but none of the occupants were injured. Officials did not say if the cause of the incident was being investigated.
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours. The post Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Update On Vehicle Incident
(Sinbgle Vehicle incident)...It was reported last week in Calexico. Updated information indicates it was the culmination of a pursuit. Border Patrol agents say they spotted a grey BMW with seven people inside. When agents attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up and drove off. At Cole Road and Highway 98, the agents laid down a spike strip. In an attempt to avaoid the agents, the vehicle veered off the roadway and into an empty dirt lot. The driver and a passenger in the front seat attempted to flee on foot, but were apprehended and placed under arrest, Four illegal migrants in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The two arrested were booked into County Jail.
kxoradio.com
COVID Cases Continue To Drop
(Actiuve COVID 19 Cases)....The numbers were updated Tuesday Morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the updated numbers, there are now 163 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is down from the 188 cases reported Thursday. COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 is at 10.70, with a positivity rate of 11%. Those are the latest numbers available. Fatalities attributed to the virus remain at 966.
Comments / 0