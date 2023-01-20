ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville City Commission grants interim charter officers permanent roles, fails to repeal commissioner salary increases

Independent Florida Alligator
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County to evaluate school crosswalk after parent concern

Seven cars drove through the intersection of Tower Road and Southwest 51st Boulevard before April Hulbert, her husband and her two children could cross. “Still waiting,” she said. The Hulberts are a five-minute bike ride from Kimball Wiles Elementary School, but the couple rides with their children — not...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Craig Lowe, Gainesville’s first openly gay mayor, dies at 65

Former Gainesville mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe was known for his quiet personality, but he never hesitated to proudly defend the issues he cared about most. "I'm proud to be a member of the LGBT community, and on a day-to-day basis it doesn't impact the way I conduct my job," Lowe said, "except that I do seek to uphold equality for all people of all backgrounds and faiths in discharging my duties as mayor."
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Brazilfest returns to Gainesville after 3-year hiatus

For musician and event planner Victor Souza, a crammed room is a good room. Souza, originally from Salvador, Brazil, worked with Heartwood Soundstage to organize Brazilfest, an annual event that offers individuals a glimpse into Brazilian culture. After a three-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, around 200 people attended the festival Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Muralist husband and wife duo brightens Gainesville’s artistic landscape

Up and down the streets of Gainesville, avid restaurant-goers and nightlife aficionados often stand near colorful murals that have taken charge of the city’s eclectic art scene. From alligators to Tom Petty, the murals strive to represent Gainesville and artistically bring the aspects that define the city to life....
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida catches break amid SEC struggles

The Gators are in the midst of their lowest point of the season. Florida dropped four out of its last five games, all against Southeastern Conference opponents. UF was scheduled to play two games against SEC teams with the opportunity to get back in the win column last week. It took on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on the road Jan. 19.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Hoggetowne Medieval Faire entertains tens of thousands

﻿Each night before his weekend performances, 42-year-old David Doyle rolls four pink, fuzzy hair curlers into his beard, curving the shape until it coils just right. Doyle, a full-time aerial acrobat and co-owner of Laugh Now LLC, is performing at The 36th Annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire for all three weekends of its duration. Newly located at 9409 SW Archer Rd, the annual Faire began Jan. 14 and ends the weekend of Jan. 27.
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida cruises past Vanderbilt to end four-game skid

Florida senior forward Faith Dut received a pass at the top of the key. The Vancouver, British Columbia, product scanned the floor and rifled a pass to senior guard Nina Rickards. Rickards finished the layup through contact and converted the three-point play. The Gators made countless big plays in a...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy