Atlantica, a new NFT marketplace project by Hector Network that aims to be “the marketplace of the future for Web3,” launched on Jan. 19. At the start of 2022, Atlantica’s entry into the market was confirmed with the announcement of two major initiatives: the confirmed interest in the nonfungible token (NFT) space and the development of the necessary infrastructure to support and further expand the NFT market on all fronts. Atlantica’s plans are backed with all the base components that facilitate the baseline standards of the NFT Space — marketplace, launchpad and Atlantica’s very-own NFT collections.

1 DAY AGO