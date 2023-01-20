Read full article on original website
Six on-chain metrics suggesting Bitcoin is a 'generational buying opportunity'
Several on-chain metrics from the Bitcoin (BTC) network are flashing buy signals following this year’s rally. Bitcoin has broken out of its torpor to notch up a 37% gain since the beginning of 2023. However, on-chain data is still signaling it could be a “generational buying opportunity,” according to analysts.
Ethereum futures and options data reflect investors’ growing confidence in ETH price
The price of Ether (ETH) rallied 16% between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, peaking at $1,680 before facing a 5.4% rejection. Curiously, the same resistance level resulted in a substantial correction in late August 2022 and again in early November 2022. From one side, traders are relieved that Ether is...
Blockstream raises $125M to finance expanded Bitcoin mining operations
Digital asset infrastructure company Blockstream has raised $125 million to finance its Bitcoin (BTC) mining colocation services, underscoring heightened demand for its institutional hosting services amid the bear market. The $125 million raise was financed by convertible note and a secured loan, Blockstream announced on Jan. 24. Venture capital firm...
5 quick steps Markets Pro members used for 120x returns trading the news in 2021 & 2022
Want to learn a real strategy to potentially make a lot of money buying and selling cryptocurrencies?. These secrets can’t be found anywhere else — but they are able to turn one’s entire financial situation around for the better in a very short period of time. Here’s...
Coinbase cut costs and bolstered rep, but profits remain challenged: Analysts
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase won’t escape from the profitability challenges it will face from the crypto market downturn, despite having a strong brand and credibility in the crypto market, according to investment analysts. Credit rating firm Moody’s released a note on Coinbase on Jan. 19 discussing its downgrade of the...
New ‘Celsius token’ may be used to repay creditors: Report
Bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius may issue its own token to repay creditors, according to a Jan. 24 report from Bloomberg that cites a video court hearing as the source of its information. According to the report, Celsius attorney Ross M. Kwasteniet told the court that the firm is negotiating...
QuickNode raises $60M Series B round to further fuel blockchain adoption
Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 — QuickNode, the most performant end-to-end development platform for Web3 builders, announced on Jan. 24 the closing of a $60 million Series B funding round led by 10T Holdings, LLC and with participation from Tiger Global, 776, Protocol Labs, and QED, among others. This latest round values QuickNode at $800 million and will be used to accelerate the company’s global expansion and further empower the builders laying the groundwork for a decentralized, globally connected future.
Bitcoin price consolidation opens the door for APE, MANA, AAVE and FIL to move higher
After nearly a 20% rally last week, Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to end this week with gains of roughly 10%. Bitcoin’s rally has improved sentiment and attracted buying in several altcoins. This sent the total crypto market capitalization firmly above the $1 trillion mark. The strong recovery in...
3 reasons why the MANA and SAND metaverse token rally could end soon
The metaverse hype that began in 2021 dissolved almost entirely by the end of 2022 as the top projects in the space, Decentraland and The Sandbox, lost 95% of their market capitalization. The most prominent reason for the fall was a lack of user growth. Still, the metaverse narrative is...
SushiSwap passes 100% fee relocation, 10.9M SUSHI clawback proposals
According to a governance proposal passed on Jan. 23, decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap will soon redirect 100% of the platform’s trading fees to its treasury for operations and maintenance for one year’s duration. The move came after CEO Jared Grey warned that the exchange “only has 1.5 years of treasury runway left,” even after slashing annual operating expenses from $9 million to $5 million amid the ongoing crypto winter.
Hector Network launches its NFT marketplace ‘Atlantica’ on Fantom
Atlantica, a new NFT marketplace project by Hector Network that aims to be “the marketplace of the future for Web3,” launched on Jan. 19. At the start of 2022, Atlantica’s entry into the market was confirmed with the announcement of two major initiatives: the confirmed interest in the nonfungible token (NFT) space and the development of the necessary infrastructure to support and further expand the NFT market on all fronts. Atlantica’s plans are backed with all the base components that facilitate the baseline standards of the NFT Space — marketplace, launchpad and Atlantica’s very-own NFT collections.
SEC’s ‘one-dimensional’ approach is slowing Bitcoin progress: Grayscale CEO
The approach to crypto regulatory enforcement by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stalled the advancement of Bitcoin (BTC) in the country, according to the CEO of Grayscale Investments. In a letter published in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 23, the chief of the cryptocurrency asset...
This is how Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned crypto working
Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), originally envisioned cryptocurrency as a form of payment between two people. This is a key reason why blockchain, the underlying technology of the crypto ecosystem, found its best use cases within the payments sector. Blockchain-based payment solutions, widely known as crypto payments, allow...
What is the Bitcoin Loophole, and how does it work?
Bitcoin Loophole facilitates Bitcoin (BTC) trading through automated crypto trading software. It uses trading bots to help users make financially sound decisions in the crypto markets to make large chunks of profits. Cryptocurrency trading has gone mainstream, with traders making large sums of money in the market. Bitcoin Loophole takes this experience one step further.
Nicholas Merten of DataDash predicts a 'cold winter' for the crypto market
Nicholas Merten, a crypto trader and the creator of the DataDash YouTube channel, joined Cointelegraph’s Crypto Trading Secrets podcast for an interview with host Benjamin Pirus, discussing a number of topics, including his opinions on the state of the crypto market. “I think that right now, we’ve been going through what can only be seen as a period of consolidation,” he said when asked about his thoughts on the price of Bitcoin (BTC) as of Jan. 9, the date of the interview.
Uniswap holders propose ditching Ethereum for BNB Chain to deploy v3 protocol
A “temperature check” proposal to deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain received overwhelming support from the Uniswap community on its governance forum. 80% of voters holding Uniswap’s UNI (UNI) governance token have voted in favor of deploying the third version of the decentralized exchange protocol on BNB Chain, a rival of the Ethereum network.
Listen-and-Earn allows Bitcoin payments for podcasters and listeners
Crypto has tapped into various industries over the years to enable users with the unique ability to micro-monetize their actions. Play-to-earn gaming, along with earning from music streaming, has been the forerunner for this type of crypto integration. On Jan 24. Fountain, a value-for-value podcasting platform, announced a new partnership...
Bitcoin price surge: Breakthrough or bull trap? Pundits weigh in
While Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a strong price pump to kick off the new year, many industry pundits are not convinced the cryptocurrency will continue its upward trajectory — at least in the short to mid-term. The impressive price surge — which saw BTC experience 14 days of consecutive...
A brighter future for crypto on the horizon thanks to zero-knowledge solutions
Last year was a rollercoaster year for crypto. From the collapse of big wallet providers to the unfolding FTX saga and the all-too-familiar rug pulls, scams and bankruptcies. While the market is still trying to find its footing in the aftermath of what can be categorized as a challenging year, there is a case to be made for this being a net positive for an industry that is still going through substantial growing pains.
BlockFi to sell $160M in Bitcoin miner-backed loans: Report
Bankrupt crypto lending firm BlockFi reportedly has plans to sell off $160 million in loans backed by around 68,000 Bitcoin mining machines as part of bankruptcy proceedings. In a Bloomberg report on Jan. 24, two people “familiar with the matter” claimed that BlockFi started the process of selling off the loans last year.
