Megan Crowell, the chief people officer at crypto lending firm BlockFi, has petitioned a court to allow bonuses for “key employees” amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. In a Jan. 23 declaration for United State Bankruptcy Court in the District of New Jersey, Crowell said that without giving certain financial incentives, BlockFi might be unable to retain employees in a “highly competitive” crypto industry. According to the BlockFi executive, many staff were “highly likely to leave the company” during the Chapter 11 process without “competitive compensation,” potentially adding to costs down the road.

1 DAY AGO