UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
'Our choice': Thousands rally in Madison for #BiggerThanRoe abortion rights protest
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Crowds across America rallied today, both for and against abortion rights to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade. Their message is that this is bigger than Roe, and that what happens now will change the future for generations to come.
