Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Brendan Fraser's 7 best roles before his Oscar-nominated turn in 'The Whale'
While it's true that everyone enjoys a good comeback story, it would be simplistic to say that's the only reason people are loving on Brendan Fraser so much right now. Yes, it's lovely to see him continue to get accolades and recognition for his emotional turn in last year's somber drama "The Whale," culminating in an Oscar nomination on Tuesday. But, in truth, people have always loved this actor, from his early days in zany films like 1992's "Encino Man" (which put him on the map) up until when he largely stepped away from major motion pictures around a decade ago.
‘Call Me Kat’ Casts Jack McBrayer as New Baker After Leslie Jordan’s Passing
Call Me Kat lost a sizeable figure when Leslie Jordan passed away last year. The veteran comic, who won over even more audiences during the pandemic thanks to his candid and hilarious Instagram stories, died tragically in October 2022 due to a cardiac dysfunction while driving. The January 5-airing winter...
CARLTON FLETCHER: Perhaps those near-death experiences are some kind of warning
“One day you’ll be in the ditch, flies buzzing around your eyes, blood on your saddle.”
