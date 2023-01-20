ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

fox13news.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces passing of Hemingway the dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is mourning the loss of its oldest dolphin, Hemingway. He was about 37 years old when he passed away early Monday morning. Veterinarians at the aquarium said they've been treating Hemingway for a suspected gastrointestinal condition since late last week after noticing a change in his behavior. CMA officials didn't specify further.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa PD will patrol Gasparilla from the air

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police officers will be patrolling the skies above the Gasparilla Festival on Saturday. Nearly 300,000 people are expected to attend the January 28 festivities. Add alcohol and boats to the mix police say the workload is more than officers on the ground can handle, alone. "Gasparilla...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Shallow water and big boats don't mix

Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Historic clock towers keep ticking in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - With phones and watches that remind us when to do everything, clocks may seem old-fashioned, but some old Tampa time machines just keep on ticking. "We had a crew of four people on the tower and four people down," said Max Boscaino. A huge crane hoisted massive...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Video: Coast Guard intercepts sailboat with nearly 400 on board

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of the interception of a dangerously overladed Haitian sailboat over the weekend. The USGS cutter Legare’s crew assisted in stopping the unsafe vessel in the Caribbean Jan. 22. There were more than 390 people aboard. The Coast Guard...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe

LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
LUTZ, FL
fox13news.com

Congressman Greg Steube released from hospital after falling 25 feet from tree on Sarasota property

SARASOTA, Fla. - Congressman Greg Steube is on the road to recovery after falling 25 feet from a tree at his Sarasota property last week. Steube said in a statement on Twitter that he has a fractured pelvis, punctured lung and several torn ligaments in his neck. The congressman is now at home recovering after he said he was discharged from the hospital Monday.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Habitat for Humanity building homes for new Manatee County community

BRADENTON, Fla. - A plot of land in Manatee County is a symbol of hope for 16 families. Ground was broken on the site where their future homes will be built. Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in Manatee County for 27 years, and now, the organization is building entire communities. They take between 80 and 90 calls every month from families asking for help in purchasing their first home.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Exercise rider killed in Florida horse track accident

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died Saturday in a training accident, officials said. Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details. “The entire racetrack community expresses its...
TAMPA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach

Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
CLEARWATER, FL

