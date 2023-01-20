ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

schoolnewsnetwork.org

Biggest individual donation ever will support mental health

East Grand Rapids — A record-setting donation is poised to make a significant difference in the mental health and well-being of East Grand Rapids students. An anonymous donor and district alum has donated $1 million to the East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation to establish a Mental Health and Wellness Fund that the foundation will administer for the district.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Burton Elementary student inspires with his big heart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a young man at Burton Elementary School whose reputation proceeds him. Isiah Rosario’s smile and curiosity are only part of the reason his teachers recommended him to be News 8’s student of the week. Rosario is nine years old, but...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 1/20-1/22

1. Winter Wonderland Luminary Walk Frugthaven Farms 1/21/22. the winter wonderland luminary walk is taking place this Saturday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. explore the explore the Frugthaven farm orchard trails at night on their winter wonderland luminary walks. this family-friendly one-mile night walk through the orchard will come alive with hundreds of luminaries. warm-up by a fire while visiting with friends and family.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Holland history: The downtown revival

Editor’s note: This is the first in a 10-part series on the history of the Holland area. Although the creation of the Holland Outlet Mall and Westshore Mall in the early ‘80s looked like the doom of downtown Holland, both malls, in fact, failed and were forced to reinvent themselves while Holland’s downtown thrived.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm

The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

It’s the Mid-Point of Winter

We’ve hit the mid-point of winter (temperature-wise). The average high/low temperature for Grand Rapids is now 30°/`18° and that’s as low as it gets. From now on, those average temperatures will go up – very slowly at first, though. The average high temperature reaches the mid-upper 30s by the end of February and the low 50s by the end of March.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New bagel, waffle shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new business specializing in bagels and waffles has opened at the Downtown Market. Rad Bagels, created by by Shelby and Julie Kibler, the owners of Field and Fire bakery, offers bagels and bagel sandwiches in “rad” flavors created with Field and Fire’s sourdough and yeast dough.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Women with endometriosis may have a higher risk of stroke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's estimated 20% of women in the U.S. have endometriosis. Most view this disease as something that only affects women during their childbearing years but new research out of Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine found the disease affects women throughout their entire life and can put them at an increased risk for stroke.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

