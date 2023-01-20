Read full article on original website
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Biggest individual donation ever will support mental health
East Grand Rapids — A record-setting donation is poised to make a significant difference in the mental health and well-being of East Grand Rapids students. An anonymous donor and district alum has donated $1 million to the East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation to establish a Mental Health and Wellness Fund that the foundation will administer for the district.
WOOD
Burton Elementary student inspires with his big heart
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a young man at Burton Elementary School whose reputation proceeds him. Isiah Rosario’s smile and curiosity are only part of the reason his teachers recommended him to be News 8’s student of the week. Rosario is nine years old, but...
'Rent' to be performed at Muskegon Community College February 23-26
The Muskegon Community College (MCC) Center for Theater has announced that one of its next productions will be the rock-musical Rent.
Fox17
'It has hit our family pretty hard': Grand Rapids nurse assistant seeks lifesaving kidney donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 25 years, Shanntel Donaldson worked as a nurse assistant. “I never thought it would be her. I never thought it would be her,” says daughter Ron'neisha Stutts. “My mom worked every day. Since we were kids.”. Now, instead of clocking in to...
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 1/20-1/22
1. Winter Wonderland Luminary Walk Frugthaven Farms 1/21/22. the winter wonderland luminary walk is taking place this Saturday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. explore the explore the Frugthaven farm orchard trails at night on their winter wonderland luminary walks. this family-friendly one-mile night walk through the orchard will come alive with hundreds of luminaries. warm-up by a fire while visiting with friends and family.
'Devastating': Gateway Mission suffers fire, asks for urgent community help
HOLLAND, Michigan — Gateway Mission, an emergency shelter in Holland, suffered a fire over the weekend that burned their pantry, the organization announced. The fire happened Friday night in the pantry at the Men's Center, officials said. No one was hurt and the fire was small, but much of their food supply was damaged.
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
secondwavemedia.com
Holland history: The downtown revival
Editor’s note: This is the first in a 10-part series on the history of the Holland area. Although the creation of the Holland Outlet Mall and Westshore Mall in the early ‘80s looked like the doom of downtown Holland, both malls, in fact, failed and were forced to reinvent themselves while Holland’s downtown thrived.
WOOD
6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm
The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
WOOD
It’s the Mid-Point of Winter
We’ve hit the mid-point of winter (temperature-wise). The average high/low temperature for Grand Rapids is now 30°/`18° and that’s as low as it gets. From now on, those average temperatures will go up – very slowly at first, though. The average high temperature reaches the mid-upper 30s by the end of February and the low 50s by the end of March.
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
1 hurt in Wyoming shooting
One person was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Wyoming.
New bagel, waffle shop opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new business specializing in bagels and waffles has opened at the Downtown Market. Rad Bagels, created by by Shelby and Julie Kibler, the owners of Field and Fire bakery, offers bagels and bagel sandwiches in “rad” flavors created with Field and Fire’s sourdough and yeast dough.
Food truck rally coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids foodies, get ready for a big weekend. As part of the ongoing World of Winter festival in Grand Rapids, a food truck rally is planned for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Grand Rapids at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.
'It was unreal': Residents of Green Ridge Apartments speak out on fire
WALKER, Mich. — Michelle Jackson has lived at Green Ridge Apartments for around five years. On Jan. 9, she witnessed tragedy. "It was unreal, just like, you never think of tomorrow, your house is going to burn down," said Jackson. "When everything is gone, what do you grab? I grabbed my cat and nothing else."
Thousands apply to be extras in Nicole Kidman’s ‘Holland, Michigan’ movie
HOLLAND, MI — One day after a casting director put out a call for extras for a film being made in Holland, the director says she’s “overwhelmed” by how many people applied. The movie, called “Holland, Michigan,” is being produced by and will star Nicole Kidman....
Holland homeless shelter in ‘urgent need’ of food donations after fire ruins most of pantry supply
HOLLAND, MI – A homeless shelter and resource center in Holland is in “urgent need” of food donations after a small fire Friday destroyed much of the mission’s supply. Gateway Mission officials have compiled a donation list of the needed food items, which includes boxed rice, cereal, noodles, dry milk and many other pantry staples.
Women with endometriosis may have a higher risk of stroke
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's estimated 20% of women in the U.S. have endometriosis. Most view this disease as something that only affects women during their childbearing years but new research out of Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine found the disease affects women throughout their entire life and can put them at an increased risk for stroke.
