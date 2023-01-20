ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Week: Tesla earns, GDP snapshot, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Tesla reports its fourth-quarter results Wednesday at a time when the spotlight couldn’t be more intense on CEO Elon Musk. The electric vehicle maker's annual earnings and revenue are projected to have risen in...
Spotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs

(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA is planning to cut about 6% of its employees, or around 600 employees, joining a slew of technology companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Meta Platforms Inc. in announcing job cuts to lower costs. The move was announced in a filing Monday morning, confirming reports from...

