MySanAntonio
This Week: Tesla earns, GDP snapshot, consumer spending
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Tesla reports its fourth-quarter results Wednesday at a time when the spotlight couldn’t be more intense on CEO Elon Musk. The electric vehicle maker's annual earnings and revenue are projected to have risen in...
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.
CNBC
This Social Security change would be ‘easiest and quickest,’ Manchin says. What debt ceiling negotiations may mean for benefits
As Democrats and Republicans negotiate over the nation's debt ceiling, some worry changes to Social Security benefits could be on the line. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on Sunday that increasing the payroll taxes wealthy pay may help shore up the program. Now that the U.S. has hit the debt...
MySanAntonio
Spotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs
(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA is planning to cut about 6% of its employees, or around 600 employees, joining a slew of technology companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Meta Platforms Inc. in announcing job cuts to lower costs. The move was announced in a filing Monday morning, confirming reports from...
