Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
saturdaytradition.com
AP Men's Basketball Poll, Jan. 23: Purdue reclaims No. 1 spot in latest top 25
The latest AP Men’s Basketball Poll is out with Purdue making a move to reclaim the top spot. Following a loss to Rutgers, the Boilermakers had dropped from their No. 1 ranking. However, Purdue has rattled off 6 straight wins since that loss to improve to 19-1 on the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts reveals ACC transfer destination
Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts will end his college football career in the ACC. Roberts committed to Miami on Monday. He shared the news on social media. Roberts heads to Coral Gables, Florida after 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the shortened 2020 season allows him to be a sixth-year redshirt super senior in 2023.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
saturdaytradition.com
Week 12 B1G basketball power rankings: Indiana's winning streak vaults the Hoosiers up, but how far?
The Boilermakers, at 8-1 during conference play, are 2 games up in the loss column on the rest of the field, where seemingly everybody (outside of Minnesota and Nebraska) is hovering around .500. But it makes every game critical, as teams start to jockey for the Big Ten Tournament double-bye and a chance at the NCAA Tournament.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed
Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska beats out several top programs for highly-recruited WR in class of 2023
Nebraska won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell in the class of 2023. Bell also had offers from programs like Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. He’s a former Michigan State commit as well. Bell ranks...
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
Jason Maciejczak says signing with Nebraska was the best decision of his life
Jason Maciejczak filled in the gaps this weekend on his official visit to Nebraska following the offer and signing with the Huskers last year.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin, Penn State targeting longtime ACC assistant for WRs coach, per report
James Franklin has reportedly keyed in on one candidate for the wide receivers coach job on his Penn State staff. Following the end of the 2022 season, Taylor Stubblefield penned a heartfelt farewell to the program. Franklin eventually confirmed Stubblefield was let go with the Nittany Lions looking to make a change.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Scott, B1G target and 2024 5-star, announces he will delay commitment
Justin Scott, a 5-star defensive line prospect and one of the top players in the Class of 2024 rankings, announced Tuesday evening that he will be delaying his commitment. He was originally set to commit on Jan 31. Scott has a top 8 that includes 2 B1G programs, but was...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: NFL? NCAA? Jim Harbaugh's offseason is never boring
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. Among the many wonderfully syrupy sayings of Mack Brown, none is more telling than the one his mentor, Darrell Royal, told him early during his wildly successful tenure at Texas. The higher you climb the ladder,...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo updates health of Michigan State's roster coming out of rough stretch in B1G play
Tom Izzo is looking to get Michigan State’s season stabilized heading toward the end of January. Fortunately, it sounds like the Spartan roster is going to be in a much healthier position moving forward. On Tuesday, Izzo updated the litany of health issues going on with the Spartans. After...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt includes key B1G player on his list of most interesting transfer moves of the offseason
Joel Klatt, like most college football fans, was watching the transfer portal with intrigue to start the offseason. With the latest transfer window wrapping up, Klatt has dropped his list of the top 5 most interesting transfers so far. Included on that list at No. 4 is former Michigan quarterback turned Iowa Hawkeye, Cade McNamara.’
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Hudgins III, former Purdue DL, announces transfer destination
Greg Hudgins III announced Sunday afternoon that he would officially be transferring from Purdue to Charlotte. Hudgins played 3 seasons at Purdue and will retain 3 seasons of eligibility in Charlotte, using a redshirt year and Covid-19 year to his advantage. He appeared in 2 games for the Boilermakers in 2022, totaling 1 tackle.
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of Michigan State hoops commits listed on McDonalds All-American game rosters
A pair of 2023 Michigan State basketball commits, Jeremy Fears and Xavier Booker, were announced to the 2023 McDonalds All-American game rosters Tuesday. Michigan State is one of 4 schools that will field at least 2 commits, including 4 for Kentucky, 3 for Duke and 2 for Oregon. Bronny James will also play, as he will be deciding between Ohio State, USC and Oregon.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule shares expectations for first season at Nebraska
Matt Rhule has taken the reins at Nebraska as the new head coach of the Cornhuskers. Now, he faces the prospects of turning a team around that has won a total of 10 games since the beginning of the 2020 season. In an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys...
saturdaytradition.com
CBB analyst releases updated March Madness bracket prediction, includes 10 B1G teams
We are 50 days away from Selection Sunday and the B1G is showing out as we begin to settle into conference play. A few teams in the country stand out from the pack, including Purdue out of the B1G, but there is no true elite, head-and-shoulders superior team in the country this year. That should make for a fun and entertaining March Madness.
Comments / 0