Oregon State

saturdaytradition.com

Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts reveals ACC transfer destination

Former Iowa DB Terry Roberts will end his college football career in the ACC. Roberts committed to Miami on Monday. He shared the news on social media. Roberts heads to Coral Gables, Florida after 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the shortened 2020 season allows him to be a sixth-year redshirt super senior in 2023.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed

Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Chicago

Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
saturdaytradition.com

The B1G 10: NFL? NCAA? Jim Harbaugh's offseason is never boring

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. Among the many wonderfully syrupy sayings of Mack Brown, none is more telling than the one his mentor, Darrell Royal, told him early during his wildly successful tenure at Texas. The higher you climb the ladder,...
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Hudgins III, former Purdue DL, announces transfer destination

Greg Hudgins III announced Sunday afternoon that he would officially be transferring from Purdue to Charlotte. Hudgins played 3 seasons at Purdue and will retain 3 seasons of eligibility in Charlotte, using a redshirt year and Covid-19 year to his advantage. He appeared in 2 games for the Boilermakers in 2022, totaling 1 tackle.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Michigan State hoops commits listed on McDonalds All-American game rosters

A pair of 2023 Michigan State basketball commits, Jeremy Fears and Xavier Booker, were announced to the 2023 McDonalds All-American game rosters Tuesday. Michigan State is one of 4 schools that will field at least 2 commits, including 4 for Kentucky, 3 for Duke and 2 for Oregon. Bronny James will also play, as he will be deciding between Ohio State, USC and Oregon.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule shares expectations for first season at Nebraska

Matt Rhule has taken the reins at Nebraska as the new head coach of the Cornhuskers. Now, he faces the prospects of turning a team around that has won a total of 10 games since the beginning of the 2020 season. In an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys...
LINCOLN, NE

