WYFF4.com
New Greenville Zoo experience will put you face-to-face with giraffes
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new experience at the Greenville Zoo will give visitors the opportunity to get face-to-face with nature. Tuesday morning, the zoo broke ground on the new Jim and Janice Cordes Giraffe Encounters. Visitors will be able to stand on a platform and, with the help of...
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
WYFF4.com
Greenville artist gains attention with viral video
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville artist is garnering hundreds of thousands of views on social media with his new collection of pottery. Will Donovan has been creating pottery for about a decade, but a recent video posted on his TikTok account is giving his art an entirely new audience.
Chris Pratt dines at Upstate restaurant Sunday afternoon
Chris Pratt takes photo with staff at Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar.
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt stops by Greenville restaurant for brunch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt stopped by a Greenville, South Carolina restaurant on Sunday. Southern Culture posted about 7 p.m. on Facebook about Pratt stopping by. The post said, "Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday. The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op."
WYFF4.com
Madewell store coming soon to downtown Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular national clothing brand is opening a store in downtown Greenville. A sign is already up for the new Madewell, which is opening a location at the corner of Main and East North Streets. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News4 ) City spokeswoman Beth...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
FOX Carolina
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
WYFF4.com
Milo’s Tea Company establishing its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Milo's Tea Company, a beverage company, announced plans on Tuesday to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $130 million investment will create 103 new jobs. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Milo’s was founded in 1946 and...
WYFF4.com
Sneak peek at Hallmark Holiday movie being filmed at Biltmore
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate Monday morning just in time for the last scheduled week of shooting for the Hallmark holiday movie being filmed on the estate. The movie is called "A Biltmore Christmas." Producer Andrew Gernhard of Synthetic Cinema International said production began in early...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Powerball player wins big by adding Double Play
LAURENS, S.C. — In Monday night's Powerball drawing, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket in Laurens, won $50,000. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #2019 at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens...
eastcoasttraveller.com
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
gsabusiness.com
National clothing retailer opening on Main Street in downtown Greenville
A popular national co-ed clothing retailer is setting up shop on Main Street. With more than 150 locations — including its store on the iconic King Street in Charleston — Madewell is opening a location in downtown Greenville, at the corner of Main and East North streets. According...
greenvillejournal.com
Silos Brewing Co. to host steak cookoff and festival
Silos Brewing Co. will host a steak cookoff and festival at Old Market Square in downtown Easley on March 25. The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature a steak cookoff with nearly 100 participants competing in multiple contests, including:. Main steak competition. Creating...
WYFF4.com
Tiger not on the loose in the Upstate despite rumors
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A tiger is not on the loose in the Upstate area of South Carolina despite rumors floating around. WYFF News 4 started seeing social media posts and getting messages about a tiger (or two) on the loose and schools on lockdown. That is not true.
WYFF4.com
Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing
ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Laurens Co.
A $50,000 lottery ticket was sold Monday evening in Laurens County.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
EV industry growing in SC
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John updates us on the growing electric vehicle industry in SC. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior Vice President/Investment Officer and Certified Portfolio Manager. In 1999, he and his wife, Maggie, purchased and operated for eight years the Baskin Robbins ice cream store on Forest Drive in Columbia. They grew the store from a bottom-tier operation in the Baskin Robbins franchise system to one in the top 5% nationwide within three years, tripling sales along the way. While operating the ice cream store, Mike and Maggie received patents for a portable ice cream sink and fold-down sneezeguard they invented and in 2002 started Magnolia Carts, an ice cream cart manufacturing company, which they sold in 2013.
Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam
For more than a century, the Conestee Dam has held back water from Lake Conestee.
