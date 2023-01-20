Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Eight Local Students Earn Academic Honors
WARREN, Pa. – Eight Warren County students earned either President’s or Dean’s List honors for the fall 2022 semester at their respective colleges. The full list of honorees follows. Karrie Montilla Earns Dean’s List Recognition at Valdosta State University. VALDOSTA, GA – Valdosta State University congratulates...
wnynewsnow.com
Pearl City Clay House Officially Opens In Jamestown On Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new business which specializes in connecting people with visual arts and contemporary crafts officially opens in Jamestown on Tuesday. A satellite program of Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, revenue from Pearl City Clay House will be used to provide scholarships to Jamestown area youth.
erienewsnow.com
Migrants in Jamestown: Schooling Needs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — While the adults of newly migrated Colombian families in Jamestown search for housing and wait for their court date to obtain legal documents, children of these families are already integrating into our public school system. Educators at Jamestown Public Schools tell us families...
wrfalp.com
Special City Council Voting Session To Approve Restore NY Application for Furniture Mart Building
Jamestown City Council will hold a special voting session tonight to vote on a Restore New York funding application. The City of Jamestown is applying to Empire State Development for $2 million in Restore New York Communities Initiative funding to redevelop the Furniture Mart Building. This application replaces a previous...
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Little Wolverines Turn in Strong Performances at St. Marys, Brookville Tournaments
ST. MARYS, Pa. – The Sheffield Little Wolverine wrestlers were impressive at tournaments in St. Marys and Brookville this past weekend. Saturday was the St Marys Open Tournament. Harrison Williams went 4-1 taking second place. He won his three matches by one point. He finished the tournament by winning...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Community Rallies Behind Vandalized Business
After an act of vandalism, the Erie community shared its support for cafe 7-10 both financially and through words of encouragement. Every Tuesday night at 6pm, Cafe 7-10 hosts a poetry reading. The owner, Mabel Howard, aims to provide a safe space for the community to share their creative work. At one of their recent meetings, someone threw a piece of pavement at the storefront of Cafe 7-10, shattering the window and startling all that were inside.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Forest, Venango Counties Wednesday
PITTSBURGH – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Forest and Venango Counties beginning at 3 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25). The advisory runs until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to five inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades
Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Warren, McKean, Elk Counties Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren, McKean, and Elk Counties beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 22). The advisory runs until 4 a.m. on Monday. Snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to...
yourdailylocal.com
Forest County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 23, 2023
TIONESTA, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day forecast for Forest County as of Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Monday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Erie Land Bank sells two properties, tackling blight build-up
The Erie Land Bank continues to tackle blight in the City of Erie. Just last week, a former restaurant and bar were demolished on West 5th Street thanks to the work of the Erie Land Bank. Members of the bank met on Monday and announced that two properties have been sold to neighboring owners. One […]
wrfalp.com
Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man
The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op. Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m. The card is valued...
yourdailylocal.com
Celoron Nabs Top Spot in Penn York Winter Trap League Shoot
RANDOLPH, NY – The Penn York Winter Trap League met this Jan. 22 at Randolph Gun Club with 82 shooters present. Two Shooters shot perfect scores, John Pearson and Dale Johnson. High Sub Junior Male was Hunter Kestler with 30, High Sub Junior Female was Izabella Hurlburt with 30,...
chautauquatoday.com
NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 1:00 PM Sunday until 1:00 PM Monday. Forecasters are calling for widespread snow through early Sunday evening, followed by lake-enhanced snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect three to five inches of snow, with the greatest amounts across the Chautauqua Ridge. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning commute.
Body of missing kayaker found in Western New York after more than 2 months
The body of a kayaker who had been missing for more than two months has been found in Western New York. WOIO reports a body was discovered Friday near the shore in the town of Dunkirk in Chautauqua County, about 40 miles south of Buffalo. The remains were identified as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, according to the Ohio Attorney General.
wesb.com
Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism
Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
yourerie
Winter is finally waking up
ERIE, PA – So far this winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua Lake Tax Failure Leaves More Questions Than Answers
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After five years of formal discussions, leaders in Chautauqua County are back to the drawing board after failing to secure a reliable funding source to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health. Last week, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency shot down a...
