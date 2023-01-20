Read full article on original website
Charlotte’s housing authority accidentally sends emails containing tenants’ personal info
CHARLOTTE — Officials with Charlotte’s housing agency, Inlivian, said they accidentally emailed out personal information that belongs to more than 100 people who have gotten help from the agency. An Inlivian tenant contacted Channel 9 and said they received addresses, birthdays and income data of people in the...
country1037fm.com
Why Your Tax Refund Will Probably Be Smaller This Year
Starting Monday, the IRS will start accepting 2022 tax returns and begin issuing refunds. This year’s deadline to file is Tuesday, April 18th – giving procrastinators a few extra days due to April 15th falling on a Saturday this year. Hoping to get your refund quickly? Better file online – people who file electronically with direct deposit can expect their refund within 21 days. Paper returns could take much longer, with the IRS already sitting on a massive backlog.
Body shop owner says someone stole insurance checks from mail
CHARLOTTE — Eric Foxx owns 5 Star Auto Collision on South Boulevard in Charlotte. His business operates as many body shops do — insurance companies issue paper checks for car repairs, so he relies heavily on the mail. Foxx says two checks totaling almost $13,000 did not make...
South Carolina police chief arrested on misconduct charges
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — The police chief of the South Carolina town of Great Falls has been suspended following his arrest on misconduct charges, authorities said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson on Friday on a charge of misconduct in office, the agency said in a statement.
Charlotte priest removed for 'violations' with minors facing final appeal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A priest accused of sexual abuse will have one last chance to win an appeal to be allowed back into the clergy. The Diocese of Charlotte issued a release on Saturday outlining the process surrounding the situation involving Patrick Hoare, a former priest who was removed from St. Matthew Catholic Church in Ballantyne.
Search underway for suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed in Charlotte on Thursday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. A reward of up to $50,000 is now available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved. For the latest breaking news,...
WBTV
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for the person responsible for what they called a “targeted attack” on a worker at a Rowan County retail store. According to the report, someone assaulted a worker at the Dollar General store on Grace Church Road on Saturday afternoon just before 5:30 p.m.
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
Company cited, fined over Charlotte Airport worker’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte Airport worker electrocuted, officials say Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of […]
Changes are coming to dozens of CMS schools. Now’s the time to speak up.
This article appeared first in Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter about schools and education. Sign up to get the news in your inbox first here. If there hadn’t been a Title IX civil trial involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools going on in federal court last week, the release of an updated CMS plan for bonds, buildings, boundaries and magnet programs probably would have gotten more media attention. It’s going to have a huge impact on schools across the county — and on Mecklenburg County taxpayers.
860wacb.com
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
CMPD says TikTok contributing to surge in vehicle thefts
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police presented their end-of-the-year recap at Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting and highlighted one category that saw a major uptick in 2022: Stolen cars. While vehicle break-ins were down 1% last year, vehicle thefts jumped 20% in Charlotte. Police attributed the increase in large part to a rising...
qcnews.com
City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale
CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
qcnews.com
Union County deputies apprehend car break-in duo
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department charged two men in a string of early January car break-ins. Deputies and detectives started an investigation into several Indian Trail and Wesley Chapel area break-ins. Multiple residents called 911 to report the break-ins and stolen personal property during the overnight hours.
wccbcharlotte.com
Postal Service Offering $50,000 Reward After Mail Carrier Kidnapped & Robbed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is now offering a $50,000 reward after a mail carrier was kidnapped and robbed in South Charlotte. CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte neighborhood is on high alert after a mail carrier was robbed and kidnapped while on his delivery route. According...
qcnews.com
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
Congressional map-maker Bob Orr speaks: No one had the ability to ‘cook the books’
This article appeared first in the Inside Politics newsletter, published weekly by WFAE's Steve Harrison. Sign up to get the news first in your inbox here. Last year, the Republican-controlled General Assembly drew a congressional map that heavily favored the GOP in 10 of 14 seats. The North Carolina Supreme...
Here's what you need to know about the CMS hiring fair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an operations career fair on Jan. 25 at Barnette Elementary School. The school district said the fair will showcase available positions in transportation, school nutrition services, warehouse services and maintenance and custodial services. Full and part-time positions will be available for non-instructional...
wccbcharlotte.com
Jury Rules Against Myers Park High Student “Jane Doe” In Civil Suit Against CMS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The jury deciding the case of a former Myers Park High School student, Jane Doe, has reached a verdict. The verdict was not in favor of Doe, who sued Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools in a civil case accusing CMS of not taking her claim of sexual assault seriously.
WFAE
