Charlotte, NC

country1037fm.com

Why Your Tax Refund Will Probably Be Smaller This Year

Starting Monday, the IRS will start accepting 2022 tax returns and begin issuing refunds. This year’s deadline to file is Tuesday, April 18th – giving procrastinators a few extra days due to April 15th falling on a Saturday this year. Hoping to get your refund quickly? Better file online – people who file electronically with direct deposit can expect their refund within 21 days. Paper returns could take much longer, with the IRS already sitting on a massive backlog.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

South Carolina police chief arrested on misconduct charges

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — The police chief of the South Carolina town of Great Falls has been suspended following his arrest on misconduct charges, authorities said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson on Friday on a charge of misconduct in office, the agency said in a statement.
GREAT FALLS, SC
WCNC

Charlotte priest removed for 'violations' with minors facing final appeal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A priest accused of sexual abuse will have one last chance to win an appeal to be allowed back into the clergy. The Diocese of Charlotte issued a release on Saturday outlining the process surrounding the situation involving Patrick Hoare, a former priest who was removed from St. Matthew Catholic Church in Ballantyne.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Search underway for suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed in Charlotte on Thursday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. A reward of up to $50,000 is now available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved. For the latest breaking news,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Company cited, fined over Charlotte Airport worker’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte Airport worker electrocuted, officials say Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Changes are coming to dozens of CMS schools. Now’s the time to speak up.

This article appeared first in Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter about schools and education. Sign up to get the news in your inbox first here. If there hadn’t been a Title IX civil trial involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools going on in federal court last week, the release of an updated CMS plan for bonds, buildings, boundaries and magnet programs probably would have gotten more media attention. It’s going to have a huge impact on schools across the county — and on Mecklenburg County taxpayers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
STATESVILLE, NC
WFAE

CMPD says TikTok contributing to surge in vehicle thefts

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police presented their end-of-the-year recap at Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting and highlighted one category that saw a major uptick in 2022: Stolen cars. While vehicle break-ins were down 1% last year, vehicle thefts jumped 20% in Charlotte. Police attributed the increase in large part to a rising...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale

CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Union County deputies apprehend car break-in duo

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department charged two men in a string of early January car break-ins. Deputies and detectives started an investigation into several Indian Trail and Wesley Chapel area break-ins. Multiple residents called 911 to report the break-ins and stolen personal property during the overnight hours.
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WCNC

Here's what you need to know about the CMS hiring fair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an operations career fair on Jan. 25 at Barnette Elementary School. The school district said the fair will showcase available positions in transportation, school nutrition services, warehouse services and maintenance and custodial services. Full and part-time positions will be available for non-instructional...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

