Attorney General Announces Arrests In W. Baltimore Drug Gang
(Baltimore, MD) -- Nine people are facing charges in connection with an alleged drug-trafficking organization operating out of West Baltimore. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced the arrests and indictments of members of the so-called "Wick Squad," based in and around the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue. Brown says those...
Coach G Academy | Empowering youth through step
Coach G Academy, Inc is a mentoring program in Baltimore that empowers youth through step. It is also the home of Baltimore's first and only citywide step team. Gari McCarter, also known as Coach G is the founder and CEO. She joins Gabe Ortis to discuss how the academy is...
Local attorney talks Marilyn Mosby's trial, defense team
(Metro News Source) -- With her perjury and fraud trial inching closer to a March start date, the defense team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is seeking a delay. The move comes as the defense team is seeking to withdraw from the case. In September, the court ordered...
Baltimore City honors fallen firefighters on first anniversary of deadly Stricker Street fire
(Baltimore, MD) -- Three Baltimore firefighters who died battling a massive row-house fire are being remembered on the one-year anniversary of their deaths. Lieutenant Paul Butrim, firefighter-paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT-firefighter Kenny Lacayo were killed when the vacant row-home on South Stricker Street partially collapsed. A fourth firefighter was seriously...
