Read full article on original website
Related
EB, WB off-ramp to Geiger/Grove Road Interchange will close Monday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on traveling on I-90 and using the off-ramps to the Geiger/Grove Road interchange, you will need to make some changes to your commute. WSDOT will be closing the eastbound and westbound off-ramps to the Geiger/Grove Road interchange Monday night for sign installation. The installation is part of the Geiger/Grove Road interchange improvements project. Crews...
KHQ Right Now
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple agencies were on scene of a structure fire for several hours Monday, after black smoke was reported at an outdoor structure. The fire was called in just after 9 a.m., with multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10) dispatched to the scene. Additional units from Airway Heights Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 9, and Fairchild Airforce Base also responded to provide support.
KHQ Right Now
Winter Weather Advisories in place across WA, snow falling in Spokane and north Idaho Saturday night
It’s feeling more like winter across the Inland Northwest this weekend, as the snow returned to the state Saturday. A low-pressure system coming from the Pacific moved through the region Saturday, with the heavier snow centering in over the Cascade Mountains toward the west. Bursts of heavy snow is expected at times across the mountain ranges, with rates up to one inch per hour over Stevens Pass.
KHQ Right Now
Light northerly snow likely Monday morning, mostly dry week across Inland NW
The Inland Northwest woke up to snow Sunday morning, yet the good news is most of it is melting as we prepare for a mostly dry work week. Patchy areas of ice on the roadways across the region are possible for our Monday morning commute to work and school, as areas of snow that are still melting could become ice overnight due to freezing overnight low temperatures.
WSP Detectives seeking witnesses to fatal motorcycle collision that happened in Spokane on January 20, 2023
Spokane County, WA – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Detectives are seeking witnesses to a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on January 20, 2023. The collision occurred at approximately 11:58 p.m. on the I-90 on-ramp from Sprague Ave to westbound I-90 and continued to the westbound lanes of I-90 parallel to the on-ramp.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
inlander.com
Nearly 8 million gallons of untreated water poured into the Spokane River on a single day in December
Millions of gallons of water overwhelmed Spokane's sewer system on Dec. 27, 2022, as temperatures reached 44 degrees, with large amounts of rain melting snow that was already on the ground and causing untreated overflow to go into the river. While the city has invested millions to build massive underground...
Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man killed after being struck by a pickup truck on SR 291 in Suncrest identified
SUNCREST, Wash. – The man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on SR 291 in Suncrest on Wednesday has been identified as 57-year-old David Hunter of Deer Park. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, Hunter was hit in the roadway by a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Barry Melton of Nine Mile Falls.
Authorities investigating after 'numerous' neglected huskies found wandering
Over a dozen neglected huskies were found wandering across Bonner and neighboring Idaho counties this week in the northern part of the state. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “numerous ‘husky’ type dogs” that appear to have been abandoned in poor health. The sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and will seek criminal charges when the investigation is finished, a news release said. Most of the dogs are at...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department responds to stabbing near Downtown Police Precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a stabbing near the Downtown Police Precinct on Sunday afternoon. Right now, it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody although NonStop Local has a crew on scene that say they saw two people put into handcuffs. According...
Missing 12-year-old girl from Spokane Valley found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office announced that 12-year-old Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel has been found and safe. She was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
ifiberone.com
Stevens County restaurant fined $10,000 for selling recreationally-caught salmon
STEVENS COUNTY — A Stevens County restaurant has been fined $10,000 in a multi-year investigation into “illegal, unreported, unregulated and misbranding” of fish served at the restaurant. The case was filed by the state Attorney General’s Public Lands and Conservation Division in the summer of 2022 against...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bonner County residents work to save ‘starved, scared’ abandoned dogs
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating after a number of “husky type” dogs have been found abandoned and in poor health throughout the county. BCSO said some locals have been turning those huskies into shelters or caring for them in...
‘As a mom, I’m terrified’: Concerns arise following online threats at North Pines Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Last weekend, a North Pines Middle School student made online threats of a school shooting. It was a Snapchat conversation between two students that spread rapidly through North Pines Middle School last weekend. ‘Wanna see the AK I’ma bring to school on Tuesday?’ followed by a picture of a gun trigger were sent in the messages....
Comments / 0