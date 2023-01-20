ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah mayor aims to lead by example following Mayors' Conference

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the prime opportunity for local leaders to connect with colleagues about shared challenges they face, but also engage with the federal government to discuss improvements. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Salt Lake City faces challenges surrounding housing affordability, homelessness and climate change...
Advocacy groups and the 2023 Legislative Session on Monday's Access Utah

As the 2023 session of the Utah Legislature enters its second week there are many organizations advocating for their causes. We’ll talk to several of these groups today. Our guests will include Rusty Cannon, President of the Utah Taxpayers Association; Bill Tibbitts, Associate Director of the Crossroads Urban Center, Jason Stevenson, Director of Public Policy with Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, and Michael Melendez, Executive Vice President of the Libertas Institute of Utah. We’ll also give you an opportunity to tell us what you think the legislature should do this session. You can potentially help guide our planning of issues to cover on Access Utah during the session. You can email us now to upraccess@gmail.com.
Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
Parents voice concern at protest against school choice bill

SALT LAKE CITY — More than one hundred people protested at the Utah Capitol on Monday night against H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities. The bill would give up to $8,000 to help pay for school options other than public school. It also offers a raise to public school teachers.
Utah State Board of Education votes to oppose school choice bill

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education voted on Monday to oppose the school choice bill making its way through the Utah Legislature this session. The Board voted on H.B. 215, which would create a school choice scholarship — or voucher program — as well increasing teacher salaries.
School choice scholarship, teacher pay raise passes Utah House

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that creates a state-funded scholarship program allowing eligible parents to use $8,000 in state funds for private school, home schooling or other private educational options and also fund a $6,000 compensation increase for educators passed the Utah House of Representatives on a vote of 54-20 Friday.
Utah threatens to sue social media companies for negative effects on kids

The state of Utah announced intent to file a lawsuit against social media companies for various harms they’ve done to children. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said at the press conference Monday that social media negatively impacts teens by disrupting sleep, distracting them, and exposing them to various bad influences such as bullying, unrealistic views, peer pressure, and harmful rumors. He added that he feels social media companies are fully aware of the harm and intentionally allow it to continue to encourage more use of their platforms.
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives

BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states

(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
Baby Names So Unpopular Even Utah Won’t Use Them

Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
Survey Says: Southern Utah’s DIRTIEST Secrets!

Over 350 Southern Utahn's were surveyed recently answering some of the DIRTIEST, MOST PERSONAL QUESTIONS! The results might surprise you!. 63% admit to having a ONE-NIGHT STAND... Almost 2/3 people! Shocked? ... Me neither. Have you ever caught your parents being "Romantic?" 44% say YES they've walked in on their...
Utah State Board of Education, teachers union oppose school voucher bill

The Utah State Board of Education voted Monday against HB 215, which would raise teacher salaries and create a school voucher program using public funds for students to attend private schools. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), would use $42 million of taxpayer money to give $8,000 to students as part of the “Utah Fits All Scholarship” program. That money could go for private schooling, homeschooling and tutoring.
Town Names of Utah – The Board Game

OK, you're at the Arizona/Utah state line. 'Wanna play the Utah Town Name board game? You may lose to the locals but who knows? We should play for money. Lets see how you do when you try to correctly pronounce these names around Utah. Being the charitable people we are,...
Ted Rivers

The Billionaires Next Door: Who are the Richest People in Utah?

Gail Miller and Matthew Prince are two of the wealthiest people in Utah. Gail Miller is the widow of Larry H. Miller, the late businessman who was the founder and chairman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, which includes the Salt Lake Bees and the Megaplex Theatres, among other businesses. Gail Miller is currently the Chairman of Larry H. Miller Group and has been involved in the management and operation of the company since her husband's passing.
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
