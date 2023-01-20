Read full article on original website
upr.org
Utah mayor aims to lead by example following Mayors' Conference
The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the prime opportunity for local leaders to connect with colleagues about shared challenges they face, but also engage with the federal government to discuss improvements. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Salt Lake City faces challenges surrounding housing affordability, homelessness and climate change...
Hundreds protest trans youth bills on steps of Utah State Capitol
Hours before three bills set to affect transgender youth were debated by the Utah House committee, hundreds gathered for a protest Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
Gephardt Daily
Gov. Spencer Cox announces intent to sue social media companies for practices harmful to juveniles
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has announced state leaders’ intention to file lawsuits against social media companies with the aim of making them more accountable for the potential harm caused to juvenile users. Cox and Utah Attorney General Sean...
upr.org
Advocacy groups and the 2023 Legislative Session on Monday's Access Utah
As the 2023 session of the Utah Legislature enters its second week there are many organizations advocating for their causes. We’ll talk to several of these groups today. Our guests will include Rusty Cannon, President of the Utah Taxpayers Association; Bill Tibbitts, Associate Director of the Crossroads Urban Center, Jason Stevenson, Director of Public Policy with Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, and Michael Melendez, Executive Vice President of the Libertas Institute of Utah. We’ll also give you an opportunity to tell us what you think the legislature should do this session. You can potentially help guide our planning of issues to cover on Access Utah during the session. You can email us now to upraccess@gmail.com.
kjzz.com
Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
kslnewsradio.com
Parents voice concern at protest against school choice bill
SALT LAKE CITY — More than one hundred people protested at the Utah Capitol on Monday night against H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities. The bill would give up to $8,000 to help pay for school options other than public school. It also offers a raise to public school teachers.
Utah’s Republican-majority state school board votes to oppose vouchers
In a significant move, the state school board voted early Monday to stand against the voucher bill currently rushing through the Utah Legislature that would allow students to use public funding to attend private schools. The state’s top elected education leaders on the Utah State Board of Education now join...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah State Board of Education votes to oppose school choice bill
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education voted on Monday to oppose the school choice bill making its way through the Utah Legislature this session. The Board voted on H.B. 215, which would create a school choice scholarship — or voucher program — as well increasing teacher salaries.
Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them
The Salt Lake Chamber wants to prioritize the water shortage, worker shortage and housing shortage in Utah. Read more here.
ksl.com
School choice scholarship, teacher pay raise passes Utah House
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that creates a state-funded scholarship program allowing eligible parents to use $8,000 in state funds for private school, home schooling or other private educational options and also fund a $6,000 compensation increase for educators passed the Utah House of Representatives on a vote of 54-20 Friday.
upr.org
Utah threatens to sue social media companies for negative effects on kids
The state of Utah announced intent to file a lawsuit against social media companies for various harms they’ve done to children. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said at the press conference Monday that social media negatively impacts teens by disrupting sleep, distracting them, and exposing them to various bad influences such as bullying, unrealistic views, peer pressure, and harmful rumors. He added that he feels social media companies are fully aware of the harm and intentionally allow it to continue to encourage more use of their platforms.
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
890kdxu.com
KSLTV
Transgender Ogden man worries bills in legislature won’t help trans youth
OGDEN, Utah – As the Utah Senate passed three trans bills on to the House Friday, many in the LGBTQ community are worried these bills are unfairly targeting transgender youth and their families. Sean Childers-Gray is a transgendered man, and he’s the president of Ogden Pride. He’s been through...
890kdxu.com
upr.org
Utah State Board of Education, teachers union oppose school voucher bill
The Utah State Board of Education voted Monday against HB 215, which would raise teacher salaries and create a school voucher program using public funds for students to attend private schools. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), would use $42 million of taxpayer money to give $8,000 to students as part of the “Utah Fits All Scholarship” program. That money could go for private schooling, homeschooling and tutoring.
890kdxu.com
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
