Michigan State

michiganradio.org

Debating how to fairly charge electric vehicles for use of the roads

Michigan needs more money for road repair than it gets in fuel taxes and registration fees. There’s been little agreement among lawmakers about how to fix that. Both state and federal fuel tax revenue is not what it could be. More efficient vehicles don’t burn as much gas. The COVID pandemic reduced traffic on the roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Consumers Energy approved for $25M contribution in automatic bill credits, financial assistance

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved an effort from Consumers Energy last week that will put $25 million into homes and businesses in Michigan through a mix of automatic bill credits and assistance. In ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy approved for $25M contribution in automatic bill credits, financial assistance appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
progressivegrocer.com

1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Ten years ago this March, Michigan’s right-to-work laws went into effect. These laws say you can’t force workers to join a union as a condition of employment. However, non-union workers get the same contract as the unionized workers who paid for contract negotiations. Democrats recently made clear that repealing right-to-work is a priority while the party has the majority. Clara Hendrickson from the Detroit Free Press broke it down for us.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Ascension Michigan announces new leader

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Carol Schmidt has accepted the role of senior vice president, Ascension, and ministry market executive, Ascension. “In her 26 years with Ascension, Carol has demonstrated a commitment to collaboration, a focus on patient-centered care and the mindset of a. true servant leader,” said Craig...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE

