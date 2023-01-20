Read full article on original website
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for MCO - 1/24/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for MOODY'S CORP (MCO). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, MCO rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is a Trending Stock
United Airlines (UAL) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this airline have returned +28.4%, compared to the Zacks...
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should Value Investors Buy Enel (ENLAY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
These 2 Transportation Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the...
Is Trending Stock Albemarle Corporation (ALB) a Buy Now?
Albemarle (ALB) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this specialty chemicals company have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the...
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Toll Brothers (TOL) This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Toll Brothers (TOL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Signet Jewelers and Lennar
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/23, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/10/23, Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/24/23, and Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 2/10/23. As a percentage of COKE's recent stock price of $489.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when COKE shares open for trading on 1/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for SIG to open 0.26% lower in price and for LEN to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Cirrus Logic (CRUS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $90.67 in the previous session. Cirrus Logic has gained 19.9% since the start of the year compared to the -27.9% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -21.5% return for the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry.
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
First Week of CHKP March 17th Options Trading
Investors in Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CHKP options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: ASHR
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) where we have detected an approximate $314.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 13.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 73,100,001 to 83,050,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of ASHR, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Week of HOLX September 15th Options Trading
Investors in Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) saw new options begin trading this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 234 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HOLX options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
BBEU, QVML: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the BBEU ETF, which added 15,100,000 units, or a 23.3% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows...
Are Investors Undervaluing Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Shares of H&E Equipment (HEES) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.51 in the previous session. H&E Equipment has gained 8.6% since the start of the year compared to the -8.4% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 22.9% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry.
