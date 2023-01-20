Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/23, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/10/23, Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/24/23, and Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 2/10/23. As a percentage of COKE's recent stock price of $489.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when COKE shares open for trading on 1/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for SIG to open 0.26% lower in price and for LEN to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

