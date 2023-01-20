Read full article on original website
There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
Just when you think you've seen it all. Gruner Brothers Brewing is holding aquatic races Friday night to see who has the fastest goldfish in Casper. Races begin at 7:00 down a 12' long dragstrip. "Whoever wins the bracket will take home half the entry fees! Winnings depends on signups!"
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
CASPER, Wyo. — Playgrounds are a place for children to have fun, socialize and learn, but in many communities with extreme weather, including Wyoming, it is often too cold for young children to use them. That’s where new indoor playground Kids Play Village hopes to step in, providing the benefits of an outdoor park and more while staying out of the weather.
There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
Kelly Walsh High School's cheer team, dance team and robotics team will be receiving new uniforms and jerseys after the Natrona County School District board of trustees approved two donations for them on Monday. Energy Labs donated $2,600 to help with the purchase of uniforms for the cheer and dance...
Remember earlier this year when Casper got over a foot of snow and the mountain saw over 20"??. It's not very often the schools call for a snow day in our area. But when they do...the kids of Casper take full advantage!. We asked for 'em, you sent 'em. Check...
One of Casper's favorite events of the year is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into town on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. This year, we're giving you a chance to sit in my section (section 221) and enjoy all the high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks.
5150 Restaurant Week is almost upon us. For the past few years, the last week of January has played host to this community fellowship, courtesy of 5150' Local and Visit Casper. It's a week-long sale at various eateries across Casper, offering patrons various deals on food and beverages. "During the...
CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
Popcorn has been around for thousands of years and honestly, I don't think we celebrate it enough. Popcorn is so popular that there are 14 billion quarts of popcorn consumed in the United States every year. National Popcorn Day is January 19th, there are multiple 'Popcorn Festivals' around the country...
Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. This winter we have had several...
Wyoming's fishing is top notch and without the hard work of stocking fish, researching and keeping up on the fisheries, Wyoming would just be another place to fish. Due to all the hard work, Wyoming is THE place to fish. Anglers come from near and far to get the experience that's offered at the fisheries in Wyoming.
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from Wyoming Department of Transportation staff about safety at the intersection of CY Avenue and Poplar Street. CY Avenue is part of Wyoming Highway 220 and is therefore part of WYDOT’s jurisdiction. Over the past six...
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
"Casper crews are removing snow from the mountain road today. Watch for workers and equipment and possible delays" read a post on the Wyoming Department of Transportation's Facebook page. The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming's First Cat Café Opens in Casper. It's called 'Whiskers and Meows Cat Cafe' and, as the...
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall that started last night is expected to taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high temperatures through much of the week will hit around 27 degrees, with overnight lows dipping to around 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm today and tomorrow, blowing at speeds of around 10 mph. Winds will start to pick up again on Wednesday as the chance for light snow returns, with gusts of up to 21 mph.
The Natrona County School Board of Trustees on Monday approved a contract with a Denver firm to remove the roof of the Midwest School. The board publicly advertised the project and received bids from two companies, according to the meeting agenda. Rockies Environmental and Demolition Services Inc., of Denver submitted...
