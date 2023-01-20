ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

ROCK 96.7

Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot

There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook

When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Indoor playground Kids Play Village celebrates grand opening in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Playgrounds are a place for children to have fun, socialize and learn, but in many communities with extreme weather, including Wyoming, it is often too cold for young children to use them. That’s where new indoor playground Kids Play Village hopes to step in, providing the benefits of an outdoor park and more while staying out of the weather.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

All Things Beautiful: La Bottega in Casper Gains New Business

There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Sit With DJ Nyke and See His Car Crushed at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour

One of Casper's favorite events of the year is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into town on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. This year, we're giving you a chance to sit in my section (section 221) and enjoy all the high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death

CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Where Are Casper’s Favorite Spots When We Need A Popcorn Fix?

Popcorn has been around for thousands of years and honestly, I don't think we celebrate it enough. Popcorn is so popular that there are 14 billion quarts of popcorn consumed in the United States every year. National Popcorn Day is January 19th, there are multiple 'Popcorn Festivals' around the country...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(OPINION) Letter: City says crew shortage leaves piles of snow in road

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. This winter we have had several...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Wyoming’s Great Fishing Is A Direct Result Of WGFD’s Work

Wyoming's fishing is top notch and without the hard work of stocking fish, researching and keeping up on the fisheries, Wyoming would just be another place to fish. Due to all the hard work, Wyoming is THE place to fish. Anglers come from near and far to get the experience that's offered at the fisheries in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow ending early Monday, but more snow and very cold temps on the horizon

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall that started last night is expected to taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high temperatures through much of the week will hit around 27 degrees, with overnight lows dipping to around 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm today and tomorrow, blowing at speeds of around 10 mph. Winds will start to pick up again on Wednesday as the chance for light snow returns, with gusts of up to 21 mph.
RIVERTON, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

