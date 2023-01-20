ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

wbrz.com

Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting

BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Parents of Dior club shooting victim speak out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Monday night, a dozen people are recovering from a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. Tammy Caston is the mother of a man who was injured in the gunfire. She told BRProud, “I asked that everyone pray for strength, not just for him, but for the other victims as well.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured around 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. According to police, one person was shot while driving southbound on I-110 near Fuqua Street. A vehicle drove up next to the victim’s car...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Parish Schools is looking for Substitute Bus Drivers

TIME: 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at (225) 391-7346 and give your name and number to Lisa Caruso.
GONZALES, LA
2urbangirls.com

12 injured in mass shooting at Lousiana club

BATON ROUGE, La. – Twelve people have been shot at a club in Baton Rouge, according to authorities. Authorities responded to the Dior Bar and Lounge around 1:20 a.m. which remains under investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released any details about a potential suspect or motive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular Tigerland bar is temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control reports that it issued an emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license on Tuesday, Jan. 23, effective immediately, because of the seriousness of the allegations and its potential threat to public safety.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym

BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

