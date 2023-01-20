FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting
Lawmakers, local organizations address anti-violence work after weekend nightclub shooting
Bar suspended after LSU student allegedly raped, fatally struck by car
Parents of Dior club shooting victim speak out
I-TEAM: Dispatch audio paints chaotic scene of mass shooting at area bar
School’s Favorite Lunch Lady Busted Selling Special Brownies To Kids
1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
EBRSO: 5 children found inside of home during drug bust, 1 adult arrested
2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Ascension Parish Schools is looking for Substitute Bus Drivers
LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle
12 injured in mass shooting at Lousiana club
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
What it’s like on the medical side of a mass casualty call
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say
2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes
Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1