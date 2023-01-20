Read full article on original website
WSU Again Proposing to Raise Tuition by The Maximum Allowed by State Law
PULLMAN - Washington State University is once again considering raising tuition by the maximum allowed by state law. The WSU Regents will begin discussing tuition rates for the 2023-24 academic year during their meeting next week. According to documents to the board, the administration will ask the regents to approve a 2.5% tuition hike for the next academic year. State law limits tuition increases to the average annual percentage growth rate in the median hourly wage for Washington for the previous 14 years. That number is expected to be about 2.5%.
New Course Offerings at Lewiston High School
LEWISTON - Lewiston High School has announced they will begin offering seven new courses in the 2023-24 school year.
U of I, WSU Researchers Developing Low-Cost Virtual Fence
Researchers at the University of Idaho and Washington State University are teaming up to develop a low-cost virtual fence system that will work in rugged terrain. Ranchers say it will be a game changer, said Karen Launchbaugh, director of the University of Idaho Rangeland Center. The work is just beginning,...
Asotin County's Unemployment Rate of 4.0% in December 2022 was Fourth Lowest in Washington
WASHINGTON - According to monthly unemployment numbers for December 2022 released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD), Asotin County's 4.0% unemployment rate was the fourth lowest in the state. Meanwhile Whitman County had the 6th lowest with an unemployment rate of 4.5%. The county with the lowest unemployment...
Lewis-Clark Valley Annual 'March for Life' Scheduled for January 28
IDAHO - On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Reliance Center will host a 'March For Life' at Brackenbury Square in downtown Lewiston. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. This year's theme, “Next Steps,” will be used to encompass personal responsibility and volunteerism in the Valley after the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022. Participants in the March will be encouraged to volunteer their time and efforts in various service organizations in the Lewis-Clark Valley in order to support being Pro-Life in all situations including pregnancy, health, homelessness, teen crisis, and elder care.
Idaho Fish and Game will host spring/summer Chinook salmon public meetings in February
Don’t miss this opportunity to attend one of five public meetings to provide comments and opinions on how best to manage the 2023 spring/summer Chinook salmon fisheries in the Clearwater, Hells Canyon, lower Salmon, Little Salmon, and South Fork Salmon river drainages. During these meetings, FREE pizza and refreshments...
Clarkston High School 'Community Drive By' Golden Throne Fundraiser
CLARKSTON - On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Clarkston High School will host a 'Community Drive By" fundraiser for local charities. The event, which will be held from 8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., is part of the school's 2023 Golden Throne fundraising!. During the designated hours on Tuesday, students will be...
WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play
PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Plans Emerging for a Pullman Area Biodiesel Plant Funded by Public and Private Dollars
PULLMAN - Plans are emerging for a Pullman area biodiesel plant that would be funded through a mix of public and private funds. The Washington State Department of Commerce has approved a 5 million dollar loan to the Port of Whitman County to help pay for the land for the proposed facility. The 100 acre property is near Pullman. The exact site isn’t being disclosed by the port since the local government agency hasn’t finalized the purchase.
Twenty News Outlets ask Judge to Narrow Gag Order in Kohberger Case
BOISE, Idaho — Twenty regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. The coalition, which includes the Associated Press, contends that press access to law...
Humane Society of the Palouse is raising funds for their Trap, Neuter, Return Program
MOSCOW - Humane Society of the Palouse (HSOP) has launched a Bonfire campaign to raise funds for their TNR program, which has worked to sterilize, vaccinate, and ear-tip more than 70 local feral cats since October of 2021. To learn more about the HSOP TNR program, you can visit their...
City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law
LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
Lewiston Council Removes Code Requiring Impounded Pets to be Returned in Active Animal Cruelty Cases
LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council on Monday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to remove redundancy in city code regarding animal cruelty cases. Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury explained that since the state of Idaho already has statutes in place regarding animal cruelty, the city code as it is stated is not needed. The move gives prosecutors more control over animal cruelty cases. The State Code has very similar language and accomplishes the same purpose as the former City Code, with the caveat that an animal can be impounded until the final disposition of the case, and not require the City to release the pet back to the owner 6 days later - which the city code required.
Pullman Hospital Auxiliary Continues 34-Year Tradition With Valentine's Gift Fundraiser
PULLMAN - For 34 years, members of Pullman Regional Hospital’s Auxiliary have delivered Valentine’s Day orders for See’s Candy, cookies and stuffed animals as an annual fundraiser. “There’s no better surprise for your kids, your college student or the people in your life that need a Valentine’s...
Boil Water Order Guidance
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston continues to work closely with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in efforts to repair the rupture at a city-owned reservoir that occurred on January 18, 2023. Since that day, some Lewiston residents have been under a precautionary Boil Water Order. On Tuesday, the...
Home Considered Total Loss Following Structure Fire in East Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:01 a.m., fire crews responded to the 0100 block of 24th Street in East Lewiston for a structure fire. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire Department, initial reports to 911 stated that an explosion was heard and that there was a house on fire. While enroute, crews could see a large column of black smoke coming from the area.
Ferdinand Man Charged with Felony Battery on an Officer Stemming from Sunday Night Traffic Stop in Idaho County
FENN, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 9:21 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol when they performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 95, near Fenn, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho County...
Lewiston Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Idaho County K9 Millie Alerts During Traffic Stop
KOOSKIA, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop, Idaho County...
No Injuries After Alleged Drunk Driver of Convertible Full Of Passengers Crashes Into Power Pole
PULLMAN - No one was hurt when the driver of a convertible, full of passengers, crashed into a power pole near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Firefighters responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Orchard Avenue. Officers say 23-year-old WSU student Swadheen Bhowal was drunk behind the wheel of a convertible with the top down when he crashed into the power pole.
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information on Alleged Hit-and-Run on Lower Fords Creek Road
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:24 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred near mile marker 3 on Lower Fords Creek Road near Orofino, ID. According to a media release from the CCSO,...
