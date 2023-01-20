Read full article on original website
Portland man faces charges after allegedly stealing U-Haul van
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Portland man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul van and refusing to stop for police early on Sunday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., Brunswick Communications received a report that a van had been stolen from a U-Haul in Portland, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department stated Monday.
Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say
YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife. Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.
newscentermaine.com
Trial underway in Portland for man accused of abusing several women
One woman filed a lawsuit in 2021 alleging Philip Chenevert of sexually abusing her in the 1990s. After that was filed, two more women made similar claims.
WPFO
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
WGME
Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has arrested a man from Massachusetts in connection with a shooting incident on Friday. Police say they were called to Webster Street Friday night after several neighbors reported gunfire in the area. Investigators found several shell casings in front of 442 Webster Street.
Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting in Lewiston
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested following a reported shooting Friday night on Webster Street in Lewiston. Mohamed Liban, 24, has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice and has "extraditable warrants" from Ohio.
Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
WGME
Saco man arrested for alleged shooting incident in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department says a Saco man has been arrested for an alleged shooting incident on Tuesday. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 61 and 63 South Street. No one was injured in the shooting.
Unhoused community demands answers two months after young woman's death
PORTLAND, Maine — It's been more than two months since 23-year-old Bethany Kelley was found dead in Portland and police ruled her death a homicide. Since then, there have been no updates on who may have killed her or how she died. On Sunday evening, around two dozen people...
newscentermaine.com
Unhoused community in Portland demands answers 2 months after homicide
Bethany Kelley's death was ruled a homicide after the unsheltered woman's body was found in November in Portland. Police have not given any updates since.
Retired Maine sheriff, named 1972 Time Magazine Policeman of the Year, has died
PORTLAND, Maine — A retired Cumberland County sheriff who served eight years has died. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday the death of retired Sheriff Wesley "Wes" Ridlon. Ridlon reportedly passed away on Saturday following "a brief illness," deputies said in a Facebook post. Ridlon was well-known...
newscentermaine.com
Police make arrest in shooting on South Street in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police have made an arrest in connection with gunshots fired in Biddeford on Tuesday. Around 2:45 a.m., Biddeford police received a call reporting gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St., a news release from the Biddeford Police Department said Tuesday. When officers...
nbcboston.com
Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple
The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
WMTW
'Stay home if you can': Maine troopers respond to slide-offs on Turnpike
Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
989wclz.com
Portland police investigate ‘suspicious’ death after discovering body at campsite
A man’s body was discovered Wednesday afternoon at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway trail system in Portland and police are calling the death “suspicious.”. A press release from the Portland Police Dept. says officers were called to the campsite shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a person in need of medical assistance.
Popular Bar in Lewiston “The Cage” is Closing After 54 Years
We are all saddened to hear that this one very historic and long running bar in Lewiston will soon be shutting their doors to the public after so many years. It has been a meeting place for drinks and memories and now after 54 years The Cage in Lewiston, will be soon closing it's doors.
manchesterinklink.com
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver has died; Newmarket man identified as driver found dead
MANCHESTER, NH – Police have released the identity of a man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Jan. 15 after news that he did not survive, and have also identified the suspected driver – who has been found dead. Michael Vigneault, 35, of Manchester, was struck...
newscentermaine.com
NTSB to investigate plane sliding of Portland Jetport during storm Monday
The American Airlines flight from Philadelphia successfully landed Monday afternoon, but then it slid off the taxi runway. Nobody was injured.
WGME
Police warn Mainers about potentially 'deadly batch' of drugs following spike in overdoses
Maine has seen a spike in overdoses since the first of the year, according to the Sanford Police Department. Those affected reported using heroin, fentanyl, or a cocaine-heroin mix. Police say this most likely means there is a “deadly batch” that could be out in the community. “Please...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to 12 months in federal prison attempted gun shop burglaries
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man will spend 12 months in federal prison after he tried to steal guns from the Granite State. On Jan. 23 of last year, investigators said William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and several others drove a stolen car to Shooter’s Outpost in Hooksett and tried to break in.
