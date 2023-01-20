ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Third day of double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver brings surveillance footage evidence, friends’ testimony

By Kathryn Merck
x1071.com
 3 days ago
x1071.com

Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

10th offense DUI In Iowa County

A man from Prairie Du Sac is being held in the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville after being charged with what authorities have indicated appears to be his 10th offense or more of drunk driving. 52 year old Randy Roessler was taken into custody following a one vehicle accident in Arena. After an investigation at the scene, it was determined Randy Roessler had been in a hit and run accident in Sauk County before crashing in Arena. Roessler was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Probation Violation. He was transported by a Deputy to an area hospital for medical clearence and then booked into the county jail.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting

Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
HIGHLAND, WI
x1071.com

TIMELINE: Key events in Brittany Zimmermann case

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 15 years after University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, the man who admitted to the crime, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. News 3 Now has compiled this timeline of key...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Pro-choice activists hold “Bigger Than Roe” rally at State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds rallied for abortion rights at the Wisconsin State Capitol on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday. Madison’s march was the marquee event in a series of dozens of marches across the nation in support of reproductive rights. Organizers said they chose Madison as the main event because of Wisconsin’s upcoming Supreme Court election on April 4th.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Carbon Monoxide Alarm Goes Off at Dodgeville Residence

The Iowa County Communication Center and authorities in Dodgeville received a report of a Carbon Monoxide Alarm at a residence on West North Street in Dodgeville Sunday around 6pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and Dodgeville Police responded to the scene. Occupants were advised to evacuate the residence while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. No injuries were reported.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Badgers takedown Boilermakers for first Big Ten win

MADISON, Wis. — After dropping their first 2 matches to Purdue, #16 Wisconsin won 7 of the next 8 to earn their first Big Ten win of the season. Austin Gomez and Braxton Amos posted tech fall victories, while Dean Hamiti won by fall. Jan. 20, 2023 – #16...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska

The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Fire Department unveils two new ladder trucks

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department debuted some new wheels on Friday that will serve the city’s west and south sides. Ladder Co. 2 began work last month and Ladder No. 6 will start responding to calls this week. The trucks feature a new graphic design and can pump water at up to 1,500 gallons per minute.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service

JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,”...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsinites rejoice! Beer & Cheese Fest returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — When you think of Wisconsin, beer and cheese are surely two of the things to come to mind. Both were celebrated Saturday afternoon at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison as part Beer & Cheese Fest ’23. Brewers and cheesemakers from across the state put...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Verona Ice Arena breaks ground on second ice rink

VERONA, Wis. – A second ice rink is coming to Verona as ground was officially broken on the new sheet of ice Saturday morning. The Verona Ice Arena has seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last several years that there’s demand for another rink for hockey, ice skating, and figure skating.
VERONA, WI
x1071.com

Local businesses celebrate National Pie Day with beer and pie pairings

VERONA, Wis. — Celebrations were brewing ahead of National Pie Day as visitors sampled beer and pie pairings from Sugar River Bakery and Wisconsin Brewing Company on Sunday. After a successful run last year, this is the second time that the two local businesses have come together to celebrate National Pie Day. The event featured live music and welcomed people — and pets — of all ages.
VERONA, WI

