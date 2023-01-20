Third day of double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver brings surveillance footage evidence, friends’ testimony

Read full article on original website
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.
10th offense DUI In Iowa County
A man from Prairie Du Sac is being held in the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville after being charged with what authorities have indicated appears to be his 10th offense or more of drunk driving. 52 year old Randy Roessler was taken into custody following a one vehicle accident in Arena. After an investigation at the scene, it was determined Randy Roessler had been in a hit and run accident in Sauk County before crashing in Arena. Roessler was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Probation Violation. He was transported by a Deputy to an area hospital for medical clearence and then booked into the county jail.
‘It was never classified as a cold case:’ Madison police respond to end of Zimmermann case
MADISON, Wis. — It took just under 12 years for the Madison Police Department to arrest David Kahl in Brittany Zimmermann’s 2008 murder, but those working the case stressed they never gave up trying to put her killer behind bars. “I thought this day would come, but it...
‘This was personal’: Former MPD chief reflects on Zimmermann investigation following killer’s sentencing
MADISON, Wis. — Despite nearly 15 years of investigation, the Madison Police Department says the Brittney Zimmermann homicide “was never a cold case” — and that rang even more true for Noble Wray, who looked back on the murder that happened four years into his time as police chief.
Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting
Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
TIMELINE: Key events in Brittany Zimmermann case
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 15 years after University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, the man who admitted to the crime, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. News 3 Now has compiled this timeline of key...
Oregon police arrest man for threatening to kill another man, officers and K9
OREGON, Wis. — Oregon police arrested a man who they said threatened to kill another man and his family, as well as officers. Police were called to the 200 block of Walnut Street at around 8:17 p.m. Friday night after the man made threats. When officers arrived he allegedly ran into his apartment.
Pro-choice activists hold “Bigger Than Roe” rally at State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds rallied for abortion rights at the Wisconsin State Capitol on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday. Madison’s march was the marquee event in a series of dozens of marches across the nation in support of reproductive rights. Organizers said they chose Madison as the main event because of Wisconsin’s upcoming Supreme Court election on April 4th.
Dane Co. Humane Society raising money to care for injured birds found in southwestern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society is asking for help covering the cost of care for two injured aquatic birds until staff members can find them a permanent home. Both birds — a pelican and a swan — have injuries that will not allow them to be released back to the wild, the humane society said Friday.
Carbon Monoxide Alarm Goes Off at Dodgeville Residence
The Iowa County Communication Center and authorities in Dodgeville received a report of a Carbon Monoxide Alarm at a residence on West North Street in Dodgeville Sunday around 6pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and Dodgeville Police responded to the scene. Occupants were advised to evacuate the residence while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. No injuries were reported.
Badgers takedown Boilermakers for first Big Ten win
MADISON, Wis. — After dropping their first 2 matches to Purdue, #16 Wisconsin won 7 of the next 8 to earn their first Big Ten win of the season. Austin Gomez and Braxton Amos posted tech fall victories, while Dean Hamiti won by fall. Jan. 20, 2023 – #16...
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
Madison Fire Department unveils two new ladder trucks
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department debuted some new wheels on Friday that will serve the city’s west and south sides. Ladder Co. 2 began work last month and Ladder No. 6 will start responding to calls this week. The trucks feature a new graphic design and can pump water at up to 1,500 gallons per minute.
After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service
JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,”...
Wisconsinites rejoice! Beer & Cheese Fest returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — When you think of Wisconsin, beer and cheese are surely two of the things to come to mind. Both were celebrated Saturday afternoon at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison as part Beer & Cheese Fest ’23. Brewers and cheesemakers from across the state put...
Verona Ice Arena breaks ground on second ice rink
VERONA, Wis. – A second ice rink is coming to Verona as ground was officially broken on the new sheet of ice Saturday morning. The Verona Ice Arena has seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last several years that there’s demand for another rink for hockey, ice skating, and figure skating.
Local businesses celebrate National Pie Day with beer and pie pairings
VERONA, Wis. — Celebrations were brewing ahead of National Pie Day as visitors sampled beer and pie pairings from Sugar River Bakery and Wisconsin Brewing Company on Sunday. After a successful run last year, this is the second time that the two local businesses have come together to celebrate National Pie Day. The event featured live music and welcomed people — and pets — of all ages.
