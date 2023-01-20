Read full article on original website
Arrest made in armed robbery at Phillipsburg laundromat, police say
A Phillipsburg man is accused of an armed robbery Monday evening at a Phillipsburg laundromat. Police were called for the theft at about 5:45 p.m. at the laundromat at 421 S. Main St., Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said in a news release. Hassan Shabazz, 57, of the first block...
Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District
The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
Easton police seek to identify 2 in suspected Wawa skimming investigation
Easton police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in identifying two people as part of their investigation into the theft of bank account information via a city convenience store. Investigators believe a skimming device was used to obtain the account information in the past two months from a...
Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Resident barricaded in home threatens law enforcement before being taken for treatment
A male resident in Allentown barricaded himself inside his home and threatened harm to law enforcement officers, before authorities were able to resolve the incident peacefully, according to city police. Police said officers were called about noon Tuesday to the home in the 800 block of North Halstead Street to...
Man charged after South Whitehall standoff, police say
A man was arrested following an hours-long standoff with police Friday that shutdown a neighborhood in Lehigh County. South Whitehall Township police said they were called Friday to a home in the 2200 block of Pirma Avenue for a man accused of assaulting a family member and threatening to harm other people in the home.
Police helicopter joins search for missing Lehigh University student
A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter has joined the search for a missing Lehigh University student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from East Hanover, New Jersey, has been missing since Friday, the university’s police department reported. On Tuesday morning, a state police helicopter searched along the Lehigh River as...
Bus driver suspected of DUI in crash that closed I-78, troopers say
A bus driver involved in a fiery crash that injured two people and closed a part of Interstate 78 for hours Friday in Lehigh County is suspected of driving under the influence, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash on I-78 West, just past the Route 100 interchange in Upper Macungie...
Allentown’s 1st homicide of 2023 is woman killed in East Side shooting (UPDATE)
Allentown’s first homicide of the year is a 28-year-old Lehigh County woman killed early Sunday morning in an East Side shooting. Blessing Alida Taveras, of North Whitehall Township, was killed and a 28-year-old man wounded in the incident at in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard, authorities said. Lehigh...
6 people displaced in Hackettstown fire
Six people were displaced Monday afternoon by a fire on Main Street in Hackettstown, authorities said. Hackettstown police, fire and the rescue squad were called at 2:22 p.m. for the blaze in a home over a business at 300 Main St., police said. Arriving officers saw smoke coming from the...
Allentown police investigating fatal shooting on the city’s East Side
UPDATE: Allentown’s 1st homicide of 2023 is woman killed in East Side shooting (UPDATE) At least one person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Allentown. Police were called for the shooting on Union Boulevard in the East Side of the city, according to Police Capt. Daniel Gross Jr., who confirmed there was a shooting incident in that area and it is under investigation.
Man charged in Bethlehem apartment building fire that caused $250k in damage
A resident of a Bethlehem public housing apartment building is facing criminal charges for a fire and subsequent sprinkler activation that caused $250,000 in damage, city officials said. A fire alarm went off the afternoon of Jan. 13 at the Litzenberger House apartment building at 225 E. 4th St. on...
Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Lehigh Valley Health Network closing its Lehigh Valley COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Lehigh Valley Health Network plans to close its five COVID-19 vaccine clinics next month. LVHN established the public clinics in the spring of 2021 in Palmer Township, Whitehall Township, Hazleton, Pottsville and East Stroudsburg. The clinics will close Feb. 3. LVHN previously operated the Palmer Township clinic in an old...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 1/1/23-1/15/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Easton civil service board member announces her run for city council
A longtime Easton resident has joined a growing field of candidates for city council. Crystal Stoneback Rose announced Sunday she’s going to run for city council in the May primary election. Rose is the first vice president/ marketing director at Unity Bank, where she has worked for 12 years,...
Phillipsburg Mall redevelopment petition calls for new warehouses, affordable housing
A new plan to reinvigorate the former Phillipsburg Mall site and surrounding properties could add more warehouses and nearly 100 affordable housing units to Warren County. Lopatcong and Pohatcong townships are calling for the expansion of an existing development overlay district called the New Jersey Highlands Center. The expansion would add 11 properties east of Lock Street and one property along South Main Street to the district.
I’m divorced. For how long, and when, will my ex get my pension?
Q. I am divorced and have a good New York City civil servant position with a good pension. I filed for divorce before my eighth year of the job and we were married for four years prior to my employment with the city. So I stopped the clock right before the eight-year mark and the divorce was finalized three years after. At any point that I should retire, how many years after does she collect the pension? Is it until I pass or is there a certain number of years?
‘Amazing students.’ Easton Area kids fight cancer, hope to raise $50K in teacher’s name.
It’s one thing to raise money for a worthy cause. But Estelle Fox, Tavleen Rahal and Suhani Makwana have taken fundraising to the next level. The Easton Area High School students are going all out to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. As part of their seven-week...
Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year
Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
