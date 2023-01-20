ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairstown, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District

The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

6 people displaced in Hackettstown fire

Six people were displaced Monday afternoon by a fire on Main Street in Hackettstown, authorities said. Hackettstown police, fire and the rescue squad were called at 2:22 p.m. for the blaze in a home over a business at 300 Main St., police said. Arriving officers saw smoke coming from the...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown police investigating fatal shooting on the city’s East Side

UPDATE: Allentown’s 1st homicide of 2023 is woman killed in East Side shooting (UPDATE) At least one person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Allentown. Police were called for the shooting on Union Boulevard in the East Side of the city, according to Police Capt. Daniel Gross Jr., who confirmed there was a shooting incident in that area and it is under investigation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg Mall redevelopment petition calls for new warehouses, affordable housing

A new plan to reinvigorate the former Phillipsburg Mall site and surrounding properties could add more warehouses and nearly 100 affordable housing units to Warren County. Lopatcong and Pohatcong townships are calling for the expansion of an existing development overlay district called the New Jersey Highlands Center. The expansion would add 11 properties east of Lock Street and one property along South Main Street to the district.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

I’m divorced. For how long, and when, will my ex get my pension?

Q. I am divorced and have a good New York City civil servant position with a good pension. I filed for divorce before my eighth year of the job and we were married for four years prior to my employment with the city. So I stopped the clock right before the eight-year mark and the divorce was finalized three years after. At any point that I should retire, how many years after does she collect the pension? Is it until I pass or is there a certain number of years?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year

Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

