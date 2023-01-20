Read full article on original website
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston most of my career, I got to know the great local food places, most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Lego is Moving its North American Headquarters to Massachusetts
How long before the Red Sox start adding even more seats, made out of Legos? Maybe the MBTA grabs a few blocks to patch up the Orange Line. The integration opportunities are endless, after Lego announced that Boston will be the site of its North American headquarters. The move will...
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
nshoremag.com
Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March
The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
What Boston forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of Wednesday’s winter weather
"Messy PM commute tomorrow before rain takes over." National Weather Service: ‘Snow develops Wed afternoon & impacts the evening commute’. Jason Brewer, Boston25 News: ‘Messy PM commute tomorrow before rain takes over.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Not expecting a lot, but some snowy PM travel before switching.’. Pete...
tigertranscript.com
Popular Bakery in Town Causes Attraction
SandPiper Bakery is a hot topic around the town of Ipswich. The small, female-owned business opened in Ipswich on February 26, 2021 and has been a hit ever since. Both of us have heard many great reviews about this particular bakery, but had yet to try the goodness for ourselves. Before we wrote our review on this local bakery, we wanted to research as much as possible to find out what we were getting ourselves into.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Maps forecasting how much more snow will arrive in Mass. on Wednesday
“This may lead to another messy ride home Wednesday afternoon/evening.”. Keep your shovel handy — more snow is on its way to Massachusetts. Forecasters are predicting that a new weather system will bring another wave of snow and rain to the region late Wednesday into early Thursday this week.
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest
SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
Caesars Sportsbook plans to open 30,000-square-foot location in Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — With the start of in-person sports betting on track to begin in Massachusetts at the end of the month, Caesars Entertainment on Monday announced a plan to open a 30,000-square-foot retail location in the Bay State. Caesars says will offer in-person sports betting through a partnership...
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
vanyaland.com
Mic’d Up: Kirson kicks it up at Laugh, Harrington’s fun time in Foxborough
Editor’s Note: It’s the beginning of a brand new year, and while you may be looking to stick to that resolution of shaving off a few pounds, we’re picking back up where we left off to fill you with nothing but the most up-to-date info on nothing but the best comedy happenings around the region. With homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore highlighting the calendar, the plethora of powerful comedy in and around the city continues to climb higher than that electric bill, and we’re here to help you take a bit of a breather from the first-of-the-year stresses. Live entertainment continues to make its way back into our social lives — mask up! stay safe! — and so we always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy. Enter Mic’d Up, our ongoing weekly series that details the best live comedy shows to consider as you head out and about. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (January 29).
