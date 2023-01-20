Editor’s Note: It’s the beginning of a brand new year, and while you may be looking to stick to that resolution of shaving off a few pounds, we’re picking back up where we left off to fill you with nothing but the most up-to-date info on nothing but the best comedy happenings around the region. With homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore highlighting the calendar, the plethora of powerful comedy in and around the city continues to climb higher than that electric bill, and we’re here to help you take a bit of a breather from the first-of-the-year stresses. Live entertainment continues to make its way back into our social lives — mask up! stay safe! — and so we always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy. Enter Mic’d Up, our ongoing weekly series that details the best live comedy shows to consider as you head out and about. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (January 29).

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO