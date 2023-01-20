Cincinnati Animal CARE Offering $9 Adoption Special for Adopters Wearing Bengals Colors This Weekend

6-year-old Ivy from Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking for her fur-ever home.

Show your stripes and adopt a new fur-ever friend from Cincinnati Animal CARE this weekend for just $9.

All animals over the age of 6 months will be $9 to adopt in honor of the Bengals’ #9 Joe Burrow, the shelter says. The Bengals are heading to New York this weekend to play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Sunday, Jan. 22.

All you have to do to get the special adoption fee is wear orange and black to the shelter. The special goes from Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22.

“This is an exciting time to be in Cincinnati and the only way to make Sunday more fun is with a new best friend curled up with you on the couch,” Ray Anderson, Animal CARE community engagement manager, said in a press release. “The shelter needs the city behind them right now too, we took in 40 new animals on Thursday alone and dogs are back in crates in our garage. We wanna get them out of here and on the couch before kickoff!”

Animal CARE is open from 1-6 p.m. daily with no appointment necessary. Their new Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Ave. in Pleasant Ridge will also honor the adoption special. They are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The adoption fee does not include dog licenses, leashes, collars, carriers or other merchandise.