After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
KXLY
Amanda Abbington had people question if she’d stay with Jonathan Goodwin after stunt tragedy
Amanda Abbington’s friends questioned if she would “stay with” Jonathan Goodwin after he was left paralysed when a stunt went wrong. The 42-year-old daredevil lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord during rehearsals for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ in October 2021 and though the ‘Sherlock’ actress was unsure if her fiance would survive the accident, she knew she’d always be by his side if he did.
KXLY
Malachi Kirby is “surprised” by his love of fashion
Malachi Kirby is “surprised” by his new found love of fashion. The ‘Roots’ star feels like “a fish out of water” when it comes to the world of styling but is loving learning about what he likes and sharpening his sartorial taste and range.
KXLY
Doja Cat, a picture of 'Inferno,' was covered in paint and 30,000 crystals at Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat wowed onlookers on Monday as she arrived at Schiaparelli's latest runway show in a dramatic head-to-toe look adorned with red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals. The eye-catching outfit, which was custom-designed by the fashion house's creative director Daniel Roseberry, was brought to life by makeup artist Pat...
KXLY
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘lands book deal’
Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly signed a deal to write a new “motivational” book. The 75-year-old Hollywood action man previously opened up about his years in the spotlight in a 2012 memoir titled ‘Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story’ and now New York Post column PageSix reports he’s putting pen to paper again to produce a new tome after landing a contract with Penguin Press.
KXLY
Mystery surrounds Gina Lollobrigida’s assets
Gina Lollobrigida’s former husband has called for “an investigation” into the whereabouts of her assets. The Italian film star died last week at the age of 95 and Francisco Javier Rigau y Rafols – who married the actress by proxy in 2010, with Gina claiming he had wed an imposter without her knowledge – has alleged some of her wealth has disappeared.
