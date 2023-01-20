ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'

"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Amanda Abbington had people question if she’d stay with Jonathan Goodwin after stunt tragedy

Amanda Abbington’s friends questioned if she would “stay with” Jonathan Goodwin after he was left paralysed when a stunt went wrong. The 42-year-old daredevil lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord during rehearsals for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ in October 2021 and though the ‘Sherlock’ actress was unsure if her fiance would survive the accident, she knew she’d always be by his side if he did.
Malachi Kirby is “surprised” by his love of fashion

Malachi Kirby is “surprised” by his new found love of fashion. The ‘Roots’ star feels like “a fish out of water” when it comes to the world of styling but is loving learning about what he likes and sharpening his sartorial taste and range.
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘lands book deal’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly signed a deal to write a new “motivational” book. The 75-year-old Hollywood action man previously opened up about his years in the spotlight in a 2012 memoir titled ‘Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story’ and now New York Post column PageSix reports he’s putting pen to paper again to produce a new tome after landing a contract with Penguin Press.
Mystery surrounds Gina Lollobrigida’s assets

Gina Lollobrigida’s former husband has called for “an investigation” into the whereabouts of her assets. The Italian film star died last week at the age of 95 and Francisco Javier Rigau y Rafols – who married the actress by proxy in 2010, with Gina claiming he had wed an imposter without her knowledge – has alleged some of her wealth has disappeared.

