NFL star Damar Hamlin was applauded by fans at his first public appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during his team's clash with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on January 2 and had to be revived on the pitch before being rushed to hospital in critical condition - but he made a good recovery and on Sunday (22.01.23) he headed to the Highmark Stadium in New York to see the two teams face off again.

