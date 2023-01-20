Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Inside Nova
Damar Hamlin makes pregame visit to Bills
Preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional playoff Sunday, the Buffalo Bills got a pregame pick-me-up from their teammate, Damar Hamlin. The Bills' Twitter account posted a video of Hamlin riding in a utility vehicle and being driven to the door of the locker room at Highmark Stadium in snowy Orchard Park, N.Y.
Inside Nova
Reports: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has 'tightrope' ankle surgery
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle on Tuesday, ESPN and the Dallas Morning News reported. Pollard suffered a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula late in the first half of Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Inside Nova
NFL star Damar Hamlin applauded as he returns to stadium after cardiac arrest
NFL star Damar Hamlin was applauded by fans at his first public appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during his team's clash with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on January 2 and had to be revived on the pitch before being rushed to hospital in critical condition - but he made a good recovery and on Sunday (22.01.23) he headed to the Highmark Stadium in New York to see the two teams face off again.
Inside Nova
Bengals skate past Bills to reach another AFC title game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wasn't impressed by chatter about a possible neutral-field AFC Championship Game next week between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. But his postgame retort Sunday was as precise as many of his passes. "Better send those refunds," Burrow said. More than 50,000 fans will...
Inside Nova
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard leaves before halftime with ankle injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The team said at halftime that he would not return to the game. Pollard was hurt after catching a short...
