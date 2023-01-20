Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Eater
Sunset Strip’s New Power Dining Spot Leans Heavy Into Ice-Cold Shellfish
On the border of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills is a newcomer called Hudson House, located on the Sunset Strip a block west of Doheny Drive, on the corner that shifts from high-rise office buildings and into the residential section of WeHo. The new hotspot is right next to SoHo House, Lavo, and Prince Street Pizza.
Eater
Trois Mec Veteran Doug Rankin Opens Bistro in Pasadena
Everyone loves a good comeback story, and chef Douglas Rankin is in the midst of one. The Trois Mec alum opened Silver Lake’s Bar Restaurant in late 2019 and secured a glowing write-up from the Los Angeles Times saying the eatery had “eccentricity and charisma” in February 2020. The timing was everything and Rankin — like other LA chefs and restaurants — struggled throughout the pandemic, only to close in June 2022.
Eater
This Former Pasadena Brunch Spot Is at the Bleeding Edge of Cantonese Cooking in LA
Peter Lai, the acclaimed chef at Embassy Kitchen in San Gabriel, quietly took over the stoves at Colette in Pasadena in late November 2022. Colette, which was previously a new American restaurant best known for its daytime menu that included avocado toast and eggs benedict, is now serving some of the most innovative and intricate Cantonese-influenced cooking in Los Angeles. Drawing from decades of culinary experience, Lai’s menu brings together traditional hits from Hong Kong, along with remixed American Chinese fare and pan-Asian flavors. “I wanted to take dishes I was already known for and improve on them and even slightly change them for a newer audience,” says Lai. “I wanted to be more creative, not too traditional.”
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
Eater
There’s Never Enough Griddled, Golden Brown Cheese at This Whittier Taco Spot
In less than three years, Tacos Y Que has gone from a backyard pop-up sensation to a full-fledged restaurant in the historic Uptown area of Whittier serving carne asada, pollo asado, and even chopped beef bulgogi tacos filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese griddled until the edges are golden brown. But it hasn’t been an easy journey for founders Bryant Siono and Omar Reyna, who had their once entire mobile setup stolen. They overcame the major setback to eventually open a sleek, orange-accented standalone restaurant in August 2022.
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Kendrick Lamar Buys $15.9 Million Bel Air Estate with Seven Bedrooms and Eight Baths
Rapper buys seven bedroom property in East Gate neighborhood. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and world-famous rapper Kendrick Lamar have purchased a new home in Manhattan Beach as reported by The Dirt.com. Lamar has been living in Manhattan Beach for some time but has now purchased a new home in Bel Air, near the East Gate of the exclusive gated community.
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your dear ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year.
yovenice.com
Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
