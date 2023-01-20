Tats for Cats happening Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. — For those passionate about tattoos and pets, be sure to attend the Tats for Cats fundraiser this weekend.

Instant Classic Tattoo is offering tattoos Saturday from noon until 9 pm at 3302 Johnston St Ste J to commemorate and celebrate beloved pets. A multitude of pre-drawn designs will be made available to choose from for this event. Concepts for palm-sized or smaller ideas will be accepted.

100% of the proceeds collected during the fundraiser will be donated to Acadiana Animal Aid, the region’s leader in animal transport, adoption, and education, according to their website . The event is not only to help cats, but all of the animals that the shelter serves. Come by to show support for shelter pets across Acadiana.

The fundraiser will also feature a raffle for various prizes. Prizes include gift certificates for over $500 dollars in tattoos.

Owner of Instant Classic Tattoo, Charlie Bear, in a preview for the upcoming event, said "Our goal is to do as many clean quality tattoos that day in hopes to raise as much money as we can. So, we're trying to reduce the time it takes for drawing and prepping and if we can do smaller simple tattoos that would be the best for us."

For more information, please feel free to reach out to them directly at info@instantclassictattoo.com.