ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Tats for Cats happening Saturday

By Maggie Canone
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXBg7_0kLisBUN00

LAFAYETTE, La. — For those passionate about tattoos and pets, be sure to attend the Tats for Cats fundraiser this weekend.

Instant Classic Tattoo is offering tattoos Saturday from noon until 9 pm at 3302 Johnston St Ste J to commemorate and celebrate beloved pets. A multitude of pre-drawn designs will be made available to choose from for this event. Concepts for palm-sized or smaller ideas will be accepted.

100% of the proceeds collected during the fundraiser will be donated to Acadiana Animal Aid, the region’s leader in animal transport, adoption, and education, according to their website . The event is not only to help cats, but all of the animals that the shelter serves. Come by to show support for shelter pets across Acadiana.

The fundraiser will also feature a raffle for various prizes. Prizes include gift certificates for over $500 dollars in tattoos.

Owner of Instant Classic Tattoo, Charlie Bear, in a preview for the upcoming event, said "Our goal is to do as many clean quality tattoos that day in hopes to raise as much money as we can. So, we're trying to reduce the time it takes for drawing and prepping and if we can do smaller simple tattoos that would be the best for us."

For more information, please feel free to reach out to them directly at info@instantclassictattoo.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gueydantoday.com

Cattle Festival has new president

Guilbeau ‘excited’ about helping to lead event into future. There’s always plenty of excitement surrounding the Louisiana Cattle Festival, as it is one of Abbeville’s main annual attractions. Preparation for the 73rd Annual Cattle Festival, which will take place later this fall, is well underway. That...
ABBEVILLE, LA
CBS 42

Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

GMA Dave Trips: Franklin

In the heart of St. Mary Parish is the city of Franklin. From its iconic lampposts, to the Victorian style architecture, to the winding Bayou Teche waterfront, Franklin has something fun for you.
FRANKLIN, LA
WWL

19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Country music legend coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Country music star Emmylou Harris has been booked for the Manship Theatre gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The 14-time Grammy Award winner’s solo career began in 1975, and since then, the Alabama native has made more than 25 albums and sold in excess of 15 million records, according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather expected to pass through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas Tuesday, Jan. 24, certain area offices and schools are expected to announce closures. Please note the running list of closures below. Pointe Coupee Parish School District. Details: Due to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy