Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Facebook the passing of his mother, Dora Jean Edwards.

Dora Jean Edwards raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, and taught Catechism.

"While my family is grieving, we also take comfort in the fact that she is once again with my my father and her husband of 57 years, as well as my brother Chris," said Gov. Edwards.

The full statement can be read below: