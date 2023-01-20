Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Rashida Tlaib attacks Supreme Court as 'extremist' amid union case, calls to 'expand the court'
Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib attacked the Supreme Court on Friday, claiming a union's "right to strike" is "on trial" as the court weighs in on a union strike case.
Al Sharpton urges black lawmakers to crack down on serial criminals, assist prosecutors in cases
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Monday urged black lawmakers to approve new measures to rid the streets of recidivist lawbreakers and help district attorneys prosecute crime. Sharpton, who recently convened New York’s top African-American elected officials — including Mayor Eric Adams, state Attorney General Letitia James, Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) to discuss public safety and criminal justice issues — was responding to a Siena College poll released Monday that found that 93% of New Yorkers consider crime a serious problem in the state. Last year, the preacher famously complained...
Court ruling could return sanity to school bathroom battle over gender identity
Court ruling could return sanity to the school bathroom battle over gender identity and return Title IX meaning to its origin protecting biological sex.
Al Sharpton doubles down on Tawana Brawley rape accusation hoax: ‘Should I apologize?’
Rev. Al Sharpton told PBS he would not apologize for promoting false rape allegations in 1987, in one of the most controversial cases in his career.
Washington Examiner
'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire
Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
Mark Levin calls for the Constitution to be amended in order to reform the legal system: 'Complete overhaul'
Fox News host Mark Levin explains why the House GOP needs to change up the country's legal and judicial system in his monologue on 'Life Liberty & Levin.
Former 'Bachelorette' blasts DeSantis as racist for rejecting African studies course, calls it Black 'erasure'
"View" guest host Rachel Lindsay claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was committing "cultural erasure" for rejecting a proposed African studies course in schools.
DC police chief gets passionate in crime meeting: 'Something going on within the culture of our young people'
Washington, D.C. Police Department Chief Robert Contee appeared Saturday at a meeting alongside Mayor Muriel Bowser to discuss the rise of crime in the city.
Reparations for slavery-era abuses gets mired in controversy: Biden dodges an unpopular policy
DailyMail.com takes a look at the reparations debate, and finds out whether small-scale efforts in liberal enclaves could ever amount to a national effort to tackle racism's legacy once and for all.
msn.com
Former Trump Official to High School Students: 'Do Your Part, Get Married and Have Kids—Lots of Them'
Roger Severino, the former director of the Office of Civil Rights at Health and Human Services under Donald Trump, told a group of more than 2,000 high school and college kids at the Students for Life annual conference Saturday that they can win the abortion fight by having tons of babies.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Washington Examiner
Why the gender lobby is desperately trying to squash detransitioners and their stories
Gender ideology depends entirely on one question: Is gender dysphoria a legitimate biological disposition, or is it a social contagion?. With a few rare exceptions, almost all of the evidence points to the latter. For example, until very recently, gender dysphoria was considered a rare mental condition that affected mostly young boys. Now, however, 1 in 5 young adolescents say they identify as a gender different than their sex, with young girls making up the majority of those who seek treatment.
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
TUCKER CARLSON: Antifa is the armed militia of the Democratic Party and is back in force
Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighs in on violent protests in Atlanta following the police killing of an activist on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Congress must step in to defeat DC’s latest crime insanity
Congress has a clear duty to override the District of Columbia Council’s insane criminal justice “reforms.” Home rule, you say? Yes, the council voted 12-1 to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of the measures. But Bowser’s surely a better representative of the DC public will: Even more than in New York City, council races there are dominated by activists. And national legislators have a right and duty to act to prevent an even larger crime wave in the capital. Among other pro-criminal changes, the new law reduces the maximum penalties for such violent offenses as burglaries, carjackings and robberies, and softens...
Pronoun fines and jail time for librarians: Republicans target LGBTQ+ rights with new laws
Several anti-LGBTQ+ laws are being passed or proposed across the US as political attacks against the communities continue. In North Dakota, conservative lawmakers have introduced at least eight laws targeting LGBTQ+ communities, many of which target transgender people. One bill, rejected on Friday, mandated people affiliated with schools or institutions...
them.us
Laverne Cox: “Trans People Are Exhausted” by Anti-Trans Legislation
What can’t Laverne Cox do? Yesterday, the Orange Is the New Black actress went on MSNBC to talk about her long history of trans advocacy, how trans rights and reproductive rights are connected, and why censorship can’t stop kids from being trans. At the beginning of Cox’s appearance...
Even liberal parents feel 'villainized' by schools socially transitioning their kids without consent: report
Dozens of parents spoke out against schools socially transitioning their children to another gender without their consent, according to a New York Times report.
Washington Examiner
New York voters overwhelmingly want George Santos to resign: Poll
A majority of New York voters want their newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, according to a recent poll. About 59% of voters in the state say Santos should step down from office, with that opinion shared by a large number of both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new survey by the Siena College Research Institute. Only 17% said Santos should finish out his two-year term, with another 23% who said they had no opinion.
DC crime engulfs local news after city council voted to lower sentences for criminal conduct
Local news outlets saw their front pages plastered with stories of crime following a revision of the D.C. crime code to lessen sentences for criminals.
