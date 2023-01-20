Congress has a clear duty to override the District of Columbia Council’s insane criminal justice “reforms.” Home rule, you say? Yes, the council voted 12-1 to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of the measures. But Bowser’s surely a better representative of the DC public will: Even more than in New York City, council races there are dominated by activists. And national legislators have a right and duty to act to prevent an even larger crime wave in the capital. Among other pro-criminal changes, the new law reduces the maximum penalties for such violent offenses as burglaries, carjackings and robberies, and softens...

5 DAYS AGO