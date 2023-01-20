ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Al Sharpton urges black lawmakers to crack down on serial criminals, assist prosecutors in cases

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Monday urged black lawmakers to approve new measures to rid the streets of recidivist lawbreakers and help district attorneys prosecute crime. Sharpton, who recently convened New York’s top African-American elected officials — including Mayor Eric Adams, state Attorney General Letitia James, Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) to discuss public safety and criminal justice issues — was responding to a Siena College poll released Monday that found that 93% of New Yorkers consider crime a serious problem in the state. Last year, the preacher famously complained...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire

Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Why the gender lobby is desperately trying to squash detransitioners and their stories

Gender ideology depends entirely on one question: Is gender dysphoria a legitimate biological disposition, or is it a social contagion?. With a few rare exceptions, almost all of the evidence points to the latter. For example, until very recently, gender dysphoria was considered a rare mental condition that affected mostly young boys. Now, however, 1 in 5 young adolescents say they identify as a gender different than their sex, with young girls making up the majority of those who seek treatment.
Rejoice Denhere

The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity

Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
New York Post

Congress must step in to defeat DC’s latest crime insanity

Congress has a clear duty to override the District of Columbia Council’s insane criminal justice “reforms.” Home rule, you say? Yes, the council voted 12-1 to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of the measures. But Bowser’s surely a better representative of the DC public will: Even more than in New York City, council races there are dominated by activists. And national legislators have a right and duty to act to prevent an even larger crime wave in the capital. Among other pro-criminal changes, the new law reduces the maximum penalties for such violent offenses as burglaries, carjackings and robberies, and softens...
Washington Examiner

New York voters overwhelmingly want George Santos to resign: Poll

A majority of New York voters want their newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, according to a recent poll. About 59% of voters in the state say Santos should step down from office, with that opinion shared by a large number of both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new survey by the Siena College Research Institute. Only 17% said Santos should finish out his two-year term, with another 23% who said they had no opinion.
NEW YORK STATE

