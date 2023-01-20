Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
gamblingnews.com
CEO Hornbuckle Commits to Reviving MGM Springfield
Mass Live reported that the city of Springfield was promised three thousand jobs by MGM when they were granted the license to construct their $1 billion resort. This number is recorded in the host community agreement between MGM Resorts International and the city. However, this number may not be realistic, according to MGM Resorts International CEO and President William Hornbuckle.
WBUR
MGM boss: Not realistic for Springfield casino to get to 3,000 employees
The president and CEO of MGM Resorts said Friday it's "not a real notion" to expect its Springfield casino to return to its originally promised number of 3,000 jobs. On a visit to Springfield to meet with city officials, Bill Hornbuckle said the resort employed 1,440 employees, with 279 openings.
westernmassnews.com
Former state senator Lesser joins Boston-based law firm WilmerHale
Former state senator Lesser joins Boston-based law firm WilmerHale
westernmassnews.com
Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide
Cleanup, power restoration efforts continue in Franklin County following Monday's storm.
westernmassnews.com
LEGO announces move from Enfield to Boston
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - LEGO is moving its head office out of Connecticut. President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, Skip Kodak, announced on Tuesday the plan to move from Enfield to Boston. Kodak said the move would support the business’s long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO play to...
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield
Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield
iBerkshires.com
Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
westernmassnews.com
Officials working to combat opioid epidemic in Springfield
Officials working to combat opioid epidemic in Springfield
westernmassnews.com
Springfield florist already preparing for Valentine’s Day rush
Springfield florist already preparing for Valentine's Day rush
westernmassnews.com
Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week
Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week
westernmassnews.com
Springfield native receives 2nd Oscars nomination for Black Panther costume design
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield native Ruth Carter has once again been nominated for her costume design in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She first won back in 2019 for her work on “Black Panther.”. Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his excitement for her 2nd nomination, saying:. “My and our Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: folktales for adults and TJO donation
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Springfield. Town by town took us to the Holyoke Library, where a folktales for adults event took place Tuesday afternoon. These readings give adults a chance to revisit old folktales at a new stage in life...
Aurora's Restaurant expands as pizzeria in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. — Hartford's Guatemalan eatery, Aurora's restaurant, has expanded to Enfield and this time, they're serving pizza. Aurora's Pizza opened last week, and co-owner Karen Valenzuela said the expansion of their Hartford-based restaurant is part of her brother's passion for making pizzas. "Aurora's in Hartford is owned by...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Nearly 30-year-old Latino restaurant opens 2nd location in Massachusetts
A new food venue opened at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley.
westernmassnews.com
Cleanup, power restoration efforts continue in Franklin County following Monday’s storm
Cleanup, power restoration efforts continue in Franklin County following Monday's storm
Lego Takes Their Building Blocks Out of Enfield After 50 Years
The older I get, the more I dislike Massachusetts. I'm a Yankees & Jets fan, and now, the damn Commonwealth has stolen a piece of my childhood from my home state. Enfield's Lego has just announced that they will be Connecticut no more, they're pahkin' their cah in Hahvahd Yaad.
firefighternation.com
Westfield (MA) Firefighters Lawsuit Charges Retaliation Over St. Patrick’s Day Harassment Scandal
Three firefighters in the Westfield Fire Department are suing the city and its fire commission, alleging retaliation after being terminated in 2019. Last year, the state ordered the city to rescind the three firefighter’s terminations and found that they engaged in lawful work activity when they cooperated with a Massachusetts State Police investigation into then-Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff.
Comments / 2