Springfield, MA

gamblingnews.com

CEO Hornbuckle Commits to Reviving MGM Springfield

Mass Live reported that the city of Springfield was promised three thousand jobs by MGM when they were granted the license to construct their $1 billion resort. This number is recorded in the host community agreement between MGM Resorts International and the city. However, this number may not be realistic, according to MGM Resorts International CEO and President William Hornbuckle.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Former state senator Lesser joins Boston-based law firm WilmerHale

Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week. Western Mass News spoke with one local towing company who said that it will be all hands on deck Wednesday as the area expects to see a second winter storm this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide

Efforts are underway in Springfield to request funding to battle the opioid epidemic in the city as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced new action on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

LEGO announces move from Enfield to Boston

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - LEGO is moving its head office out of Connecticut. President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, Skip Kodak, announced on Tuesday the plan to move from Enfield to Boston. Kodak said the move would support the business’s long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO play to...
ENFIELD, CT
CBS Boston

Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office

SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.  The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open. 
DEERFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield

Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week. Western Mass News spoke with one local towing company who said that it will be all hands on deck Wednesday as the area expects to see a second winter storm this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials working to combat opioid epidemic in Springfield

Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide. The parent company of Yankee Candle, Newell Brands, has laid off 13 percent of their employee base companywide and the closure of their South Deerfield corporate office.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield florist already preparing for Valentine’s Day rush

Efforts are underway in Springfield to request funding to battle the opioid epidemic in the city as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced new action on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: folktales for adults and TJO donation

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Springfield. Town by town took us to the Holyoke Library, where a folktales for adults event took place Tuesday afternoon. These readings give adults a chance to revisit old folktales at a new stage in life...
HOLYOKE, MA
FOX 61

Aurora's Restaurant expands as pizzeria in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. — Hartford's Guatemalan eatery, Aurora's restaurant, has expanded to Enfield and this time, they're serving pizza. Aurora's Pizza opened last week, and co-owner Karen Valenzuela said the expansion of their Hartford-based restaurant is part of her brother's passion for making pizzas. "Aurora's in Hartford is owned by...
ENFIELD, CT
wasteadvantagemag.com

Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
firefighternation.com

Westfield (MA) Firefighters Lawsuit Charges Retaliation Over St. Patrick’s Day Harassment Scandal

Three firefighters in the Westfield Fire Department are suing the city and its fire commission, alleging retaliation after being terminated in 2019. Last year, the state ordered the city to rescind the three firefighter’s terminations and found that they engaged in lawful work activity when they cooperated with a Massachusetts State Police investigation into then-Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff.
WESTFIELD, MA

