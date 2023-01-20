PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council will be bringing nationally awarded artists Tim Saternow, Jill Stefani Wagner and Kenneth Yarus to Piqua to teach three professional workshops throughout the year in 2023. Registration is open to all artists with a desire to expand their skills with watercolors, pastels and/or oil painting, as well as gain critical and professional development. Each workshop will be held at Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. in Piqua, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunches provided.

