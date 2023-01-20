ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Cox receives recognition

CELINA — Cayden Cox, associate claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation. The AIC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Cox earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.
CELINA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Midmark announces 2023 technical scholarships

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, recently announced the company is accepting applications for three 2023 technical scholarships. Interested high school seniors who meet all requirements should apply online at 2023 Midmark Awards and Scholarships by Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Premier Community Health unveils new mobile clinic

DAYTON – Premier Community Health, a subsidiary of Fidelity Health Care, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in communities with limited access to health care throughout Southwest Ohio. “The...
DAYTON, OH
Times-Bulletin

L & L Distribution sells warehouse

CELINA — L & L Distribution, Inc. is announcing the sale of their 106,000 square feet warehouse and warehousing operations to Robinson Investments of Bellefontaine, a family-owned company. The building has been there since 1976. The new owners specialize in third partly logistics services in the mid-west region, and Robinson Investments is currently constructing a 100,000 square foot speculative warehouse in Van Wert.
CELINA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Rental Registration Committee discusses program’s fees

SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – considered starting the rental registration program with no fees for 12 months at a meeting on Jan. 17. The meeting began...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks underway

SIDNEY- Sidney Alive, along with participating small businesses, will host Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks through Feb. 4, 2023. Shoppers and diners can enjoy special menus and shopping deals from participating locations including Amelio’s Pizzeria, Greenhaus Coffee, Moonflower Effect, Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen, Namaste Body Contouring & Wellness, Ron & Nita’s, Tavolo Modern Italian, The Bridge and The Royal Parlour.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

PAC announces Artist Workshops for 2023

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council will be bringing nationally awarded artists Tim Saternow, Jill Stefani Wagner and Kenneth Yarus to Piqua to teach three professional workshops throughout the year in 2023. Registration is open to all artists with a desire to expand their skills with watercolors, pastels and/or oil painting, as well as gain critical and professional development. Each workshop will be held at Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. in Piqua, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunches provided.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State to host open house in February

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an open house on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the college’s 100-plus programs; tour...
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

Moulton demolition makes room for something new

MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Friday fun at the Senior Center

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be having a Trivia Night on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public age 50 or better. There will be light refreshments available and prizes given out to the top three teams. Teams will consist of four to six people per table.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Community calendar

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— C.E. Thomson had a telephone placed in his residence recently. He now has a good joke on his wife. Every time she goes to answer the telephone bell she involuntarily removes her apron and brushes her hair just as if she was going to receive a guest at the front door.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

When is enough enough?

It isn’t frustrating enough that Ohio has been ruled, seemingly forever, by arch conservatism is its state legislature, any deviation from its right-wing orthodoxy results in the wrath of its Republican colleagues. About all we Ohioans get from the GOP (Grand Old Party) dominated state legislature are voter suppression...
Sidney Daily News

SNAP program changes

SIDNEY — Due to a change in the federal law, associated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP emergency allotments will end after February 2023. According to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, beginning in March 2023, SNAP recipients will only receive their normal monthly allotment and will not receive a second deposit towards the end of the month.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City Council introduced to new police chief

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to Mark McDonough on his first day as Sidney’s new police chief during a regular session on Jan. 23. City Manager Andrew Bowsher read McDonough’s past law enforcement experience and credentials to the council and swore him in with his wife, Susan, in attendance.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Dayton-area housing market impacting potential homebuyers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mortgage rates have made the purchasing process difficult for first time homebuyers in the Dayton area. In recent months, mortgage rates have made an impact on the Dayton area. Housing data released shows the median price of residential homes increased about 4 percent in December compared to December, 2021. Real estate […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation

A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
MIAMISBURG, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy